Abu Dhabi 2021 a defining moment for Hamilton

Still of the belief that he was "robbed", Lewis Hamilton admits that the events of Abu Dhabi 2021 remain a defining moment in his life.

At a time Felipe Massa is seeking to get the 2008 title overturned, most people ponder whether a closer look at the events of 12 December 2021 might be more appropriate.

While Lewis Hamilton admits that what happened that night has turned out to be defining moment in his life, many others feels the same.

Even those that openly admit that they do not support the Mercedes star admit that the events of that night tainted the sport for them and Pitpass is only too aware of fans who have stopped watching and even attending races since.

Whatever the rights and wrongs, and taking absolutely nothing away from Max Verstappen, what transpired that night was a sporting travesty, and while (race director) Michael Masi will always shoulder the burden of responsibility in the eye of the public, we remain convinced that he was acting on instructions from higher up the food-chain.

Speaking to GQ Magazine, just over three years later, Hamilton reveals the effect what happened that night has had on him.

"Was I robbed? Obviously," he says. "I mean, you know the story. But I think what was really beautiful in that moment, which I take away from it, was my dad was with me. And we'd gone through this huge roller coaster of life together, ups and downs. And the day that it hurt the most, he was there, and the way he raised me was to always stand up, keep your head high.

"I obviously went to congratulate Max," he adds, "and not realizing the impact that that would have, but also I was really conscious of, like, there's a mini-me watching. This is the defining moment of my life. And I think it really was. I felt it.

"I didn't know how it was going to be perceived. I hadn't, like, visualized it. But I was definitely conscious of, these next 50 meters that I walk is where I fall to the ground and die... or I rise up."

They say that time heals, but as the seven-time world champion admits: "If I see a clip of it, I still feel it... but I'm at peace with it."