Australian Grand Prix Preview - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: "It's always good to come back to Melbourne. The car was strong here last year, which gives us something to build on this weekend. The biggest change for 2024 is to the tyre compounds, with Pirelli bringing the softest three compounds to Albert Park. This will affect both qualifying and race strategy and will set an interesting challenge for the drivers.

"The weather forecast looks quite settled for the weekend with the cooler wind dominating on all three days. This typically brings cool weather and a small threat of rain. If it stays dry, then there is a good opportunity for the drivers to find a rhythm and steadily improve their cars as the track grip improves.

"We always look forward to racing in Australia and this year is no exception."



Alex Albon: "I'm excited to be back in Melbourne; it's always a great vibe around the city and the fans are very passionate about racing. I'm looking forward to getting back in the car and testing out how the FW46 goes around Albert Park as Melbourne has always been a good track for us, so I'll be interested to see if it's still a strength. Hopefully we can do a good job this year and learn more about how our car performs with its changes in characteristics. It's one of the best and most enjoyable tracks that we go to and the fans always put on a good show, so I'm very excited."



Logan Sargeant: "I can't wait to go racing again in Melbourne this weekend. The fans create such an incredible atmosphere that makes this race special. My plan is to find a good rhythm on Friday and build on that throughout the weekend. We know there's very little that separates the midfield, but as a team we're aiming to find that extra edge to push ahead."