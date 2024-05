Miami Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "It's been a frustrating day on track.

"My Sprint event came to an end on the first lap after contact with other cars. It was an unfortunate incident, but there wasn't a huge amount I could do. In Qualifying, the car just didn't have the pace we needed. It was disappointing to miss out on Q3 by such small margins, but we were struggling to improve throughout Q2 and I didn't have the confidence I needed in the car. We'll try to find a little more pace for tomorrow's race and hopefully we can fight for some points in Miami."

Fernando Alonso: "It was a disappointing day for us. Firstly, there was the incident into Turn 1 at the start of the Sprint and then we had a difficult Qualifying session for tomorrow's race. We struggled in Q1 and Q2 and finished in P15 in both sessions. I didn't seem to have much pace and we were just outside of that group fighting for the top ten this time around. We made some set-up changes from the Sprint race to now and it seems these changes didn't work. I think it will be a challenging race tomorrow, but we'll analyse our performance tonight and try to recover some points."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "We missed the ultimate pace to compete today. The margins are small and Lance just missed out on making it into Q3 with Fernando a couple of tenths further back. We will review tonight and see where we can improve for tomorrow. The Sprint was disappointing with both drivers caught in the middle of a four-car sandwich going into Turn One. The damage to Lance's floor and suspension forced his retirement, while Fernando resumed to give us some valuable learning on the tyres. It will not be easy tomorrow because we saw how difficult it can be to progress here with DRS trains making overtaking very challenging, but we will fight hard to score some points."