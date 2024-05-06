Miami Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "After a difficult day yesterday, it was good to come away from this weekend with some points for the team.

"We got a bit lucky with the timing of the Virtual Safety Car and then the full Safety Car bunching the field up. We then took this opportunity to fit the Medium tyres. This changed our strategy a little bit and allowed us to have some good battles out there. I enjoyed the racing and it seems we showed a little more performance in the race than we did in Qualifying. We do have some work to do to improve our performance in the next couple of races. I am happy for Lando [Norris]. It's always special to secure your first win."

Lance Stroll: "It wasn't a great race today. We went for an early stop and then a few laps later the Safety Car was called, so the cars that had stayed out benefitted heavily from that. That really compromised our strategy. From that point I managed to pass a few cars and crossed the finish line in P13, but was then penalised for my pass on [Alex] Albon. We'll go through the onboards later, but it feels like a strange penalty. We'll be working hard over the next couple of weeks to find some more pace in the car for Imola."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "Two hard-earned points from a race that was dominated by track position and traffic. Our starting positions hurt us today. Fernando's race was a straightforward one-stopper and the timing of the Virtual Safety Car proved helpful as he was suffering with some flat spots on his Hard tyres. He eventually was able to progress to P9. With Lance, we maybe pitted a bit on the early side, trying to undercut Tsunoda, and we never really recovered from the track position we lost. We will learn the lessons ahead of the start of the European season."