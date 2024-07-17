"We've got the hardest part nailed," insists Piastri

Despite a number of worrying strategic errors, Oscar Piastri is confident that it won't be too long before he stands atop the podium.

At a time Toto Wolff is playing down hopes of Mercedes claiming its third successive win, many are wondering why it isn't McLaren that racked up back-to-back victories.

Granted, the clash with Max Verstappen deprived Lando Norris of victory in Austria, however the team has managed to shoot itself in the foot - Ferrari-style - on numerous occasions, not least the ludicrous decisions made at Silverstone in terms of the failure to double-stack its drivers and then opting for the wrong compounds for the final stint.

Despite the mistakes however, Piastri is confident that the team is learning from them and not repeating them, and that that important first win is just around the corner.

"I think I'm definitely ready to do it," said the Australian, according to Motorsport Week. "I think the kind of good thing, but kind of bad thing, is that it's never been the same thing that's prevented us from winning.

"(Silverstone) we made a wrong call," he continued, "Imola we had an issue in qualifying with traffic, Austria... well...

"So I guess it's a good thing that it's not been a repeated error or mistake. But yeah, there's been a good handful now, I think on both sides of the garage, where we felt like we could have won the race.

"I think we've got the hardest part nailed, I think we've got an incredibly quick car, we just need to capitalise on using it."

The Silverstone errors were particularly frustrating, for, as in Canada, the McLaren pair revelled in the conditions.

"I think those kind of conditions have always been good for us in the last eighteen months," said the Australian. "This year it's not been as clear, but I think also for the Mercedes, they're out in front, they're the ones that are seeing the weather first.

"But clearly we were very strong in those conditions, and I felt like I was very strong. They're incredibly tough conditions, you need to keep the tyres in the right window, you also need to take a lot of risks. But they're conditions I've always loved in my career, so yeah, I think a combination of a lot of practice."