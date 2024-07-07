British Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Qatar Airways British Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5 Hamilton Mercedes NM NI US Verstappen Red Bull NM NI NH Norris McLaren NM NI US Piastri McLaren NM NI NM Sainz Ferrari NM NI NH US Hulkenberg Haas NM NI US Stroll Aston Martin NM NI NM Alonso Aston Martin NM NI NM Albon Williams NM NI NM Tsunoda RB NM NI NS Sargeant Williams NM NI NS Magnussen Haas NM NI NS Ricciardo RB NM NI NS Leclerc Ferrari NM NI NS Bottas Stake NM NI NS Ocon Alpine NS NI NM NI NM Perez Red Bull NH NI NI NM NS Zhou Stake NS NM NI NI US Russell Mercedes NM NI Gasly Alpine NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from Silverstone here.