British Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

07/07/2024

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Qatar Airways British Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5
Hamilton Mercedes NM NI US
Verstappen Red Bull NM NI NH
Norris McLaren NM NI US
Piastri McLaren NM NI NM
Sainz Ferrari NM NI NH US
Hulkenberg Haas NM NI US
Stroll Aston Martin NM NI NM
Alonso Aston Martin NM NI NM
Albon Williams NM NI NM
Tsunoda RB NM NI NS
Sargeant Williams NM NI NS
Magnussen Haas NM NI NS
Ricciardo RB NM NI NS
Leclerc Ferrari NM NI NS
Bottas Stake NM NI NS
Ocon Alpine NS NI NM NI NM
Perez Red Bull NH NI NI NM NS
Zhou Stake NS NM NI NI US
Russell Mercedes NM NI
Gasly Alpine NM

