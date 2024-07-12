FIA reveals 6 Sprint venues for 2025

The FIA has revealed the six venues that will host Sprint events next season.

Despite F1 seeking to increase the number of Sprints, as was the case in 2023 and again this year there will be just 6.

First introduced in 2021, there were originally 3 Sprints however it was only the following year that world championship points were awarded.

In 2023 the schedule was increased to six races, which has remained the case this year.

For 2025, five of the venues hosting Sprints this year continue to make up the schedule, the only change being that the Red Bull Ring is dropped in favour of Spa Francorchamps.

Silverstone hosted the first ever Sprint in 2021 as the sport sought to recover from the pandemic, whilst building on the success of Drive to Survive in attracting a whole new fan base.

Along with the British track, Monza and Interlagos also featured the 'mini races'.

Interlagos once again hosted a Sprint in 2022, along with Imola and the Red Bull Ring, the Brazilian track one of six to host the events in 2023, along with Baku, the Red Bull Ring, Spa, Qatar and COTA.

This year the return of F1, after an absence of three years, saw Shanghai host a Sprint, along with Miami, the Red Bull Ring, COTA, Brazil and Qatar.

Of the 15 Sprints held to date, Max Verstappen has won 10, with Valtteri Bottas the only driver to win more than one, the Finnish driver having won at Monza and Interlagos in 2021.