Monaco Grand Prix: Preview - Stake

Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber will race in Monte Carlo for what is arguably one of the best-known, most evocative races on the F1 calendar - the Monaco Grand Prix.

A staple in the championship, this race is special for many ways: the nearly unchanged track since the origins of motorsport, the glitz and glamour of Monaco, the VIPs and crowned heads converging to the Principality for this weekend of racing - all contribute to making this race unique.

The Monaco Grand Prix, however, is first and foremost a fascinating challenge for teams and drivers: and as Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber prepares for this race, the aim will be to harness the unique characteristics of this narrow, twisty track to turn them into a good result.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative: "Monaco is a place that needs no introduction but, for all the activities we will have off-track, and the guests we will welcome, we must not be distracted from our most important aim - performance. Monaco is a one-of-a-kind track and requires special measures, from setup to parts, that are not employed anywhere else on the calendar. It's a unique race, a challenge for the drivers in the cockpit but also for the engineers on the pit-wall: strategy, setup, timing - every small detail can make or break a race here. The team has been working hard to prepare to its best for this event: it's only a few days since we were racing in Imola, but we feel prepared and we're keen to hit the track. We know how much a good result is needed and we are all focused on making sure we can make the most of everything this circuit will throw at us."

Valtteri Bottas: "Monaco is special, in every way. It's such a throwback to a different era of motorsport, both in terms of the circuit itself and of everything that takes place around the event: it's a big date on the calendar and one that is always enjoyable. Plus, living in Monaco itself, I get to go home every evening, which is something you definitely don't get to do in any other race in the season! Monaco is a big challenge for a driver: it's a place that not only requires technique and precision - it also demands absolute mental focus for every inch of tarmac. There is not a single place where you can relax or shift your attention to something else - and every mistake is punished: it's tough, but it's a fun challenge. Also, while qualifying is crucial in every race, in Monaco it acquires an even more pivotal role: add to this the weather, which can change often and suddenly, and you have so many elements of potential jeopardy in one single race. This is what makes this race what it is, and it's a challenge I relish."

Zhou Guanyu: "Racing in Monte Carlo is one of the things you dream of when you're a child aiming for Formula One: it's one of the most special moments in the season, it's a race even non-fans would know about, and I am really looking forward to doing it again this weekend. Imola was a tough weekend but one that has at least given us lessons to learn for the future: while Monaco is a completely different track layout, there are still many elements we can implement to improve and boost our competitiveness. Here, more than anywhere else, qualifying is a massive part of your end result, so it'll be important to hit the ground running from the very first session and maximise all we can in practice, so that we can be prepared for Saturday. Even then, this is a track that can throw surprises at every corner: a Safety Car is never too far, so strategy may also provide opportunities. We will need to be prepared for anything that may happen, but I am confident we can play our cards right."