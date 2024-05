Monaco Grand Prix: Race team notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team suffered an early double retirement at the Monaco Grand Prix, Round 8 of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, held Sunday at the Circuit de Monaco.

Nico Hulkenberg started from 19th on the grid, with Kevin Magnussen 20th, after the two VF-24s were excluded from qualifying due to a technical non-conformity regarding the DRS flap.

Hulkenberg took the start on Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tires, with Magnussen on White hard tires, but both were eliminated on the run along Beau Rivage on the opening lap.

Magnussen made contact with Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez while Hulkenberg was also caught up in the incident. Magnussen and Hulkenberg were both forced to retire from the race due to the damage sustained in the collision.

Nico Hulkenberg: "I'm disappointed and a bit gutted to be honest to be out after 500 meters. It's obviously far from ideal having both cars out, and I got taken out by an incident which I wasn't directly involved in. Obviously, it's quite narrow here going up to Turn 3. It's a big shame, things were getting too tight there, it was somewhat a racing incident - it maybe looked a bit optimistic from Kevin - but Checo could've also seen him and left room, so the outcome is obviously unfortunate."

Kevin Magnussen: "I was with my front alongside Perez's rear from the exit of Turn 1, in the run up to Turn 3. He goes towards the wall, the wall comes back a little bit towards the track, and I had nowhere to go. I don't know if he didn't see me, but I can't just disappear out of the blue, so I made contact with the wall and him at the same time, and we crashed. It's frustrating and a crash like this has a big cost for the team in terms of spare parts and making new parts, as well as a lot of work for the team, it's just never good."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "Starting from P19 and P20, we had an alternative strategy plan to try to get something out of it, but unfortunately our race ended on lap one. It's been a Sunday to forget and we just have to learn from this weekend and move on, and get a good result in Canada."