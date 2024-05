Monaco Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: Although it was a close race, it was great to get the win in Imola and we now look forward to the second race of the double header. As it is a close street circuit, it is important we hit the ground running and get in a strong qualifying session, as it is always particularly difficult to overtake. The race is often dependent on strategy and requires a lot of concentration and focus. We have been reviewing what we need to do and build on to extract the maximum performance from the car here, so we are looking forward to seeing what the weekend brings. Monaco is always an incredibly busy and hectic weekend so it has been good to come home, relax and recharge before the race. It is always nice to be able to travel home in the evening too, being so close to home.

Sergio Perez: Monaco is always one of the standout races in the calendar, and I am lucky enough to be a Monaco race winner, which is very special to me. Sometimes it looks like racing comes second here, because the event and everything surrounding the race is so big but we always come here focussed and the Team ensure we can concentrate on what is important and that is extracting everything from the car. The pressure to deliver comes on Saturday in Monaco because overtaking is nearly impossible on Sunday and I know I need to do better, following a tricky weekend in Italy. Nothing came together in Imola and we have been working hard to understand that, it's not just me behind the wheel, my engineers or car crew, it's an entire factory ensuring we make the most of a very quick car and put it where it belongs, which is always on the podium. I want to get the momentum back and we know if we get it right, we can deliver a strong performance this weekend.

Stats & Facts

• Max seeks Formula One history this weekend as he attempts to become the first driver in F1 to take nine consecutive pole positions, surpassing Ayrton Senna's previous record that has stood since 1989. Should he succeed, Max will simultaneously hold the records for most consecutive wins (10) and consecutive poles (9), something no driver has done since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

• Both of Max's two previous Monaco Grand Prix wins in 2021 and 2023 were led from start to finish.

• Checo won the 2022 Monaco GP from third on the grid, one of only two winners from below the front row in the past 14 occurrences of the race. Checo also became the first North American driver to win in Monaco since Canadian Gilles Villeneuve was victorious in 1981.

• Having only competed in F1 since 2005, Oracle Red Bull Racing is already third on the all-time Monaco GP roll of honour with seven wins, tied with Lotus and trailing only Ferrari (9) and McLaren (15) for number of wins at the iconic circuit.

• The first-ever Red Bull Racing podium finish took place at the 2006 Monaco GP, when David Coulthard finished third. He wore a Superman cape on the podium in reference to that summer's instalment of the film.