Monaco Grand Prix: Preview - RB

Daniel Ricciardo: "Firstly, I'm so excited to be able to race in Monaco again, having had to miss it last year.

"It's one of those places that is just different, it has such a special feeling. It's a track where the opportunity to drive a Formula 1 car is something you can never take for granted. Looking back, I've got a lot of good memories of this place and I'm excited to see what I can do around here this weekend. In terms of our performance, we are getting more consistent with the car and that is important coming into Monaco. Your race result here really depends on qualifying and last time out in Imola we got both cars into Q3 for the first time this year, which is a good sign. If we have a clean weekend and can repeat that, we should be in good shape for Sunday. Away from the track, it's a big event and a whole show but I'm really just focussed on the driving. Viva Monaco, let's go!"

Yuki Tsunoda: "I'm feeling generally confident about this weekend, having scored points in the last two races, three if you count the Miami Sprint. Monaco is a challenging and very exciting track where qualifying is always special. In fact, last year was the first time I made it through to Q3 on this track so I hope I can do the same again this weekend. It would be amazing if I could go on from there to score points on Sunday. I think the team is in good shape; our performance, consistency and competitiveness have improved from Miami onwards, so I don't have any worries. Our focus is on extracting even more performance from the car, especially on Saturday afternoon, which is really the first part of the race itself as grid position is so important, and I believe we'll be able to perform well again this weekend."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "The unique challenge of Monaco makes it an outlier where the walls are close and the track is narrow, creating a rewarding but challenging place to drive, particularly in qualifying. Securing the best possible grid position on Saturday provides the most benefit of any circuit on the calendar, with one of the key parameters to optimising the car and driver being building up the performance lap by lap and maximising track time.

"The circuit layout demands maximum downforce and car mechanical setup which promotes mechanical grip and good kerb riding characteristics, meaning the mechanical setup is typically one of the softest of the season. Although the average speed of this circuit is the lowest of the calendar, of equal importance to optimising the grip of the car to this unique circuit is having the car well-balanced and with predictable handling on both new and used tyres. This allows the drivers confidence in utilising the whole track to the last millimetres, without major fear of clipping a barrier whilst also being able to carry momentum through the quicker corners around the Hotel de Paris, Massenet and Casino Square. Another key aspect of Monaco is a consistent and predictable braking performance. Tyre energies are very high in Monaco because of the many grip-limited and high braking sections, yaw and traction demands, and drivers have to remain focused on controlling wheel slip to keep the tyres thermally happy."