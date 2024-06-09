Site logo

Canada Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

09/06/2024

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the AWS Grand Prix du Canada.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Verstappen Red Bull INT INT NM
Norris McLaren INT INT NM
Russell Mercedes INT INT NH NM
Hamilton Mercedes INT INT NM NH
Piastri McLaren INT INT NM
Alonso Aston Martin INT INT NH
Stroll Aston Martin INT INT UH
Ricciardo RB INT INT UM
Gasly Alpine INT INT NH
Ocon Alpine INT NM
Hulkenberg Haas WET INT INT NM
Magnussen Haas WET INT INT NM
Bottas Stake INT NM
Tsunoda RB INT NM
Zhou Stake INT INT NM NM
Sainz Ferrari INT INT NM
Albon Williams INT INT NM
Perez Red Bull INT INT NM
Leclerc Ferrari INT INT NH INT
Sargeant Williams INT

Check out our Sunday gallery from Montreal here.

LATEST IMAGES

