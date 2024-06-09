Canada Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the AWS Grand Prix du Canada.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Verstappen Red Bull INT INT NM Norris McLaren INT INT NM Russell Mercedes INT INT NH NM Hamilton Mercedes INT INT NM NH Piastri McLaren INT INT NM Alonso Aston Martin INT INT NH Stroll Aston Martin INT INT UH Ricciardo RB INT INT UM Gasly Alpine INT INT NH Ocon Alpine INT NM Hulkenberg Haas WET INT INT NM Magnussen Haas WET INT INT NM Bottas Stake INT NM Tsunoda RB INT NM Zhou Stake INT INT NM NM Sainz Ferrari INT INT NM Albon Williams INT INT NM Perez Red Bull INT INT NM Leclerc Ferrari INT INT NH INT Sargeant Williams INT

