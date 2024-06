Russell storms to Montreal pole

Ahead of Q1, the air temperature is 20 degrees C, while the track temperature is 34 degrees.

About an hour before the start of the session it began to rain but thankfully it didn't last too long and while we don't have the standing water issue we faced yesterday, it remains to be seen how much of the rubber laid down earlier has been washed away.

Lewis Hamilton was quickest in a frantic session which more than made up for the lack of activity yesterday.

The seven-time world champion set a blistering pace, finishing 0.374s ahead of is nearest rival.

Other than Mercedes, McLaren looks strong, while Ferrari was off the pace earlier, Charles Leclerc asking why was his car so slow.

Aston Martin looked good earlier, as did Ricciardo, while we are still unclear on where Red Bull stands.

Max Verstappen constantly complained about his car, but then doesn't he always, while teammate Sergio Perez was off the pace for much of the morning. To add to the Dutchman's problems, following his MGU-K issue yesterday he has had to revert to an older power unit.

Guanyu Zhou caused the second red flag of the weekend, having also caused the first, while both Alpine drivers were off the pace.

At a time Carlos Sainz is being strongly linked with Williams, it was interesting to note that Logan Sargeant had a particularly strong morning.

Other than the weather, the big concern this afternoon is traffic, with a number of worrying near misses earlier.

As the lights are about to go green, Race Control confirms an 80% chance of rain.

Consequently, there is queue in the pitlane with Zhou leading the way, ahead of Gasly, Ocon, Sargeant and Stroll.

Norris warned of "light drops" at Turns 7 and 8.

Last out are the Mercedes pair.

Zhou gets things underway with a 25.702, while Gasly can only manage a 27.646.

As Verstappen crosses the line at 15.194 and Norris posts a 14.585, Sainz goes wide in Turn 2.

We are already seeing traffic jams on the back straight.

Ocon goes third with a 15.231 but is demoted when Stroll stops the clock at 14.519.

Bottas goes third, but is demoted by Hulkenberg who posts a 14.63.

No sooner has Alonso gone top with a 14.418, than Piastri and then Russell (14.012) go quicker.

A 14.071 from Magnussen sees the Dane go second.

As Sainz goes third, Norris improves to 13.541.

The wind is clearly picking up.

Stroll goes second (13.543) and Ricciardo third, but both are demoted when Verstappen crosses the line at 13.368.

Quickest in S2, Alonso goes fourth with a 13.622 as Hamilton locks-up at Turn 1 and Russell misses the chicane and runs over the grass.

Sainz goes fifth with a 13.777 as Stroll clips the barrier in the final corner.

A 13.242 sees Russell go top as teammate Hamilton goes third with a 13.443.

"Got impede massively by both cars," says Piastri, referring to Hamilton and, particularly, Tsunoda.

"Come on, they are being ridiculous," says Leclerc as he runs into traffic. He subsequently improves to sixth.

Perez, who is currently 17th, pits for fresh rubber. Piastri is also in the drop zone.

Gasly goes quickest in S1, subsequently improving to second with a 13.289.

Magnussen goes eighth and Piastri eleventh.

A 13.088 sees Stroll go quickest, as Sargeant goes fifth.

Norris goes to with a 12.959, as Tsunoda goes fourth (13.134).

"Downshifts are **** as well," reports Verstappen as he pits. "We need a bit more information than that," he is dryly told by his engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

Hamiton goes quickest with a 12.851, as Piastri goes second and Stroll sixth.

Perez goes 12th while Ocon can only manage 17th.

Sargeant goes sixth but is demoted when Verstappen goes top with a 12.360.

Albon goes fourth with a 12.896 which appears to drop Perez into the drop zone.

"****, yeah," says the Mexican as he misses the cut.

Quickest is Verstappen, ahead of Tsunoda, Hamilton, Albon, Piastri, Norris, Russell, Sainz, Sargeant and Stroll.

We lose Perez, Bottas, Ocon, Hulkenberg and Zhou.

"Small mistake takes you from top 10 out in Q1," says RB's Laurent Mekies. "We are all on our toes as there is some rain around. There is definitely something coming, we think during Q2 which is why both of our cars are queuing out there."

Hamilton is warned that there will be rain, but that it will be "light and of short duration".

Soon all bar Leclerc and Alonso are on track, though it is unclear why they are leaving it so late.

Russell gets things underway with a 13.121, his teammate responding with a 13.104.

Magnussen goes third with a 13.202 and Norris fourth (13.207).

A 12.462 sees Piastri go quickest, 0.642s up on Hamilton.

Verstappen goes second with a 13.084, still 0.622s off the pace.

Sainz demotes Verstappen with a 13.078 but is himself demoted by Alonso who stops the clock at 12.851.

Leclerc goes second with a 12.773 and Ricciardo fourth as Russell bangs in a 12.323.

"****, just move out of the way," Verstappen tells Magnussen.

Piastri goes second with a 12.462 while Albon is having a nightmare pit stop.

Failing to improve, Verstappen, on used rubber, is eleventh.

Ricciardo is currently eighth and Tsunoda ninth.

Verstappen improves to ninth with a 12.940.

"Focus on exit Turn 2 and Turn 4, less kerb," Hamilton is told.

Leclerc fails to improve on fifth, despite having fresh rubber.

Heading out for the final assault, Tsunoda, Stroll, Sargeant, Albon and Gasly comprise the drop zone.

"Holy moly, I had a big moment in Turn 4," admits Russell as replay shows him having a major wobble.

Albon is still in the pits after suffering a wheel nut issue... a long standing problem for the Grove outfit.

Sargeant improves to fifth with a 12.740, while, Albon, back on track, goes eighth.

Stroll goes fifth, while a 12.201 sees Norris go top.

Ricciardo goes fourth (12.572) but he is demoted when his teammate goes second with a 12.303.

Alonso goes seventh with a 12.635, as the Mercedes pair trade fastest sectors.

Verstappen goes fifth with a 12.549, as Hamilton posts an 11.979 to go top only for Russell to respond with an 11.742.

Sainz fails to improve on twelfth, while teammate, and Monaco winner, Leclerc also misses the cut.

"****, I won't comment now," says the Monegasque.

Quickest is Russell, ahead of Hamilton, Norris, Tsunoda, Piastri, Albon, Verstappen, Ricciardo, Alonso and Stroll.

We lose Leclerc, Sainz, Sargeant, Magnussen and Gasly.

Both Ferraris out... colour us shocked.

"Great result so far," says Laurent Mekies, "both cars in Q3 in tricky conditions, well done to both guys.

"There are some spots of rain but they are light - we will put an early lap in, and then hope it stays dry."