Canada Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the AWS Grand Prix du Canada.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:15.810 128.684 mph 2 Russell Mercedes S 1:16.273 0.463 3 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:16.464 0.654 4 Leclerc Ferrari M 1:16.556 0.746 5 Ricciardo RB S 1:16.731 0.921 6 Magnussen Haas S 1:16.773 0.963 7 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:16.908 1.098 8 Tsunoda RB S 1:16.951 1.141 9 Albon Williams S 1:16.977 1.167 10 Perez Red Bull S 1:17.041 1.231 11 Ocon Alpine S 1:17.417 1.607 12 Sargeant Williams S 1:17.496 1.686 13 Sainz Ferrari M 1:17.722 1.912 14 Bottas Stake S 1:17.817 2.007 15 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:17.903 2.093 16 Piastri McLaren M 1:19.008 3.198 17 Zhou Stake S 1:19.087 3.277 18 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:19.311 3.501 19 Gasly Alpine S 1:20.789 4.979 20 Norris McLaren M 1:20.843 5.033