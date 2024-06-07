Site logo

Canada Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
07/06/2024

Times from today's second free practice session for the AWS Grand Prix du Canada.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:15.810 128.684 mph
2 Russell Mercedes S 1:16.273 0.463
3 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:16.464 0.654
4 Leclerc Ferrari M 1:16.556 0.746
5 Ricciardo RB S 1:16.731 0.921
6 Magnussen Haas S 1:16.773 0.963
7 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:16.908 1.098
8 Tsunoda RB S 1:16.951 1.141
9 Albon Williams S 1:16.977 1.167
10 Perez Red Bull S 1:17.041 1.231
11 Ocon Alpine S 1:17.417 1.607
12 Sargeant Williams S 1:17.496 1.686
13 Sainz Ferrari M 1:17.722 1.912
14 Bottas Stake S 1:17.817 2.007
15 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:17.903 2.093
16 Piastri McLaren M 1:19.008 3.198
17 Zhou Stake S 1:19.087 3.277
18 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:19.311 3.501
19 Gasly Alpine S 1:20.789 4.979
20 Norris McLaren M 1:20.843 5.033

