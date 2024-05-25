Monaco Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.369 104.595 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:11.566 0.197 3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:11.710 0.341 4 Piastri McLaren 1:11.901 0.532 5 Perez Red Bull 1:11.923 0.554 6 Russell Mercedes 1:11.968 0.599 7 Sainz Ferrari 1:11.979 0.610 8 Norris McLaren 1:11.988 0.619 9 Tsunoda RB 1:11.991 0.622 10 Alonso Aston Martin 1:12.087 0.718 11 Gasly Alpine 1:12.144 0.775 12 Albon Williams 1:12.180 0.811 13 Hulkenberg Haas 1:12.192 0.823 14 Magnussen Haas 1:12.216 0.847 15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:12.331 0.962 16 Ocon Alpine 1:12.472 1.103 17 Sargeant Williams 1:12.703 1.334 18 Ricciardo RB 1:12.829 1.460 19 Zhou Stake 1:13.830 2.461 20 Bottas Stake No Time