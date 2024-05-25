Site logo

Monaco Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

25/05/2024

Times from the final free practice session for the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.369 104.595 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:11.566 0.197
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:11.710 0.341
4 Piastri McLaren 1:11.901 0.532
5 Perez Red Bull 1:11.923 0.554
6 Russell Mercedes 1:11.968 0.599
7 Sainz Ferrari 1:11.979 0.610
8 Norris McLaren 1:11.988 0.619
9 Tsunoda RB 1:11.991 0.622
10 Alonso Aston Martin 1:12.087 0.718
11 Gasly Alpine 1:12.144 0.775
12 Albon Williams 1:12.180 0.811
13 Hulkenberg Haas 1:12.192 0.823
14 Magnussen Haas 1:12.216 0.847
15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:12.331 0.962
16 Ocon Alpine 1:12.472 1.103
17 Sargeant Williams 1:12.703 1.334
18 Ricciardo RB 1:12.829 1.460
19 Zhou Stake 1:13.830 2.461
20 Bottas Stake No Time

