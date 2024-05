Hamilton sets opening pace in Monaco

Ahead of today's opening session, the air temperature is 20 degrees C, while the track temperature is 38 degrees. It is bright and sunny, however there are some dark clouds moving in.

Monaco being a one-of-a-kind circuit, there are lots of updates, almost all of which are circuit specific and almost all of which are about producing as much downforce as possible... hence the number of revised rear wings.

Consequently, Red Bull has a new Rear Wing, Beam Wing and Front Corner while Mercedes has a new Rear Wing, Floor Body and Front Wing and Ferrari a new Rear Wing.

McLaren has a new Rear Wing and Beam Wing, while Aston Martin has a new Rear Wing and Beam Wing, and Alpine a new Front Wing, Front Suspension, Rear Wing, Beam Wing and Halo.

Williams has a new Rear Wing, Beam Wing Circuit and Front Corner, RB a new Front Suspension, Front Corner, Rear Wing and Beam Wing, Stake a new Rear Wing, Rear Wing Endplate, Beam Wing, Front Suspension and Front Corner, and Haas a new Front Suspension, Front Corner, Cooling Louvres, Rear Wing and Beam Win.

Of course, after last weekend's struggles, all eyes will be on Max and Red Bull, not to mention McLaren, as it seeks to further close the gap, and Ferrari, which comes to Monaco feeling a lot more confident than it did in Imola.

The lights go green and Hamilton leads the way, followed by Magnussen, Russell, Sargeant and Verstappen.

As more drivers head out, most are on hards though Verstappen and Piastri are on mediums.

Piastri is warned that there could be light rain at the very end of the session.

Hamilton gets things underway with an 18.901 as all bar Albon are already on track.

Verstappen posts an 18.049 but Piastri responds with an 18.002.

An interested spectator, trackside after a significant absence, is Jos Verstappen.

No sooner has Hamilton improved to 16.057 that Leclerc stops the clock at 15.948 and Verstappen at 15.625.

Norris posts a 15.294 but Piastri has a 14.694 up his sleeve, it really is as fast and furious as it sounds.

Leclerc raises the benchmark ever higher, the home boy crossing the line at 14.521.

Hulkenberg heads up the escape road at Ste Devote after locking-up, while Sainz gets it wrong at the chicane.

Magnussen improves to ninth with a 15.186, ahead of Tsunoda, Albon, Perez and Bottas.

Verstappen retakes the top spot with a 13.974.

Gasly is told to pit as he has a "PU issue".

As Tsunoda goes third with a 14.010, Leclerc goes quickest in the first two sectors before easing off in S3, nonetheless he closes to within 0.036s of Verstappen.

Sainz goes third and Norris fourth as Bottas heads down the escape road at Ste Devote.

Back on track, Gasly reports that he has no power, while Sargeant has no grip.

A 13.934 sees Norris go top, just 0.040s up on Verstappen.

Hulkenberg improves to seventh with a 14.527 as Leclerc goes quickest in all three sectors, crossing the line at 13.343. Moments later, teammate Sainz goes second with a 13.718.

Tsunoda goes third (13.890), ahead of Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Alonso and Albon, as more drivers switch to the yellow-banded rubber.

Leclerc improves yet again (13.132), as Ocon complains that the front of his car is "bouncing quite a bit in the mid-corner".

Perez improves to sixth with a 13.910, the Mexican still on hards.

Getting mighty close to the barriers, Verstappen splits the Ferraris with a 13.297, moments later he is demoted when Hamilton posts a 13.297.

"The car is on a knife-edge," says Verstappen.

With just under half-an-hour remaining, Piastri, Ricciardo and Alonso make the switch to softs.

Piastri improves to sixth on the red-banded rubber, as Tsunoda and Russell make the switch.

"It all looks good in the simulator," says James Vowles, "but that's not real life. We've had a pretty poor start to the season, we know why but there are some things that help us in Monaco. We have a car that is very well suited here.

"It's important to be forthright and open and honest with your drivers," he adds. "There is pressure (on Sargeant) but there was pressure on his shoulders last year. You are always talking to a number of drivers, and if there is anything to discuss we'll make sure it comes out to the world."

On the softs, Russell goes quickest in all three sectors, finally crossing the line at 12.295.

Piastri goes second with a 12.618, admitting that he touched the wall in (Turn) 15, but that the car feels OK.

Not for the first time today, Tsunoda goes third... this time with a 13.104.

Piastri goes quickest (12.198) and Alonso fourth (13.048).

No sooner has Tsunoda demoted Alonso with a 12.875 than the Spaniard responds with a 12.775.

"Don't talk to me just before Turn 3 braking," urges Tsunoda.

Though he's only quickest in the final sector, Hamilton claims the top spot with a 12.169.

Leclerc is one of several drivers, including his teammate, still on mediums.

The session is red-flagged after Zhou clouts the barriers exiting Turn 1 and leaves debris on the track.

The session resumes with 10 minutes remaining.

"Danny Ricc or Yuki got in my way through Tabac," says Sargeant, "really bad."

"Haas, penalty for sure," urges Tsunoda after being cut up in the pitlane. Sadly, it's Kevin and the incident has been noted.

Not having used the softs, the Bulls are down in 11th and 12th, as Perez pits with a puncture. Indeed, he has broken the rim.

"What the ****," complains Ocon as traffic becomes a major issue after the stoppage.

Verstappen has been noted for impeding Ocon.

Gasly makes it back on track for the final couple of minutes.

"Sorry I didn't see Sargeant," admits Leclerc, the Monegasque seemingly unable to see the Williams in the tunnel.

The session ends. Hamilton is quickest, ahead of Piastri, Russell, Norris, Leclerc, Alonso, Stroll, Tsunoda, Ricciardo and Sainz.

Verstappen is eleventh, ahead of Perez, Bottas, Magnussen, Albon, Hulkenberg, Sargeant, Ocon, Zhou and Gasly.