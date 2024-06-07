Norris quickest in limited running opening session

Ahead of today's opening session the air temperature is 17 degrees C, while the track temperature is 28 degrees.

It is wet, very wet, indeed there is an official warning in place, and not long ago the circuit was hit by a hailstorm. However, ahead of the green light it has stopped raining, though the sky remains ominously dark with the threat of more, much more, to come. The Weather Gods are clearly up for it this weekend.

The updates are few and far between this weekend, Red Bull has a new Rear Wing and Front Corner, Mercedes a new Front Suspension and Front Corner and Aston Martin a new Beam Wing.

Williams has new Front and Rear Suspension, RB new Front and Rear Wings, Stake a new Rear Wing and Beam Wing and finally Haas has a new Front Wing.

At Alpine, Jack Doohan replaces Esteban Ocon for this session, the Frenchman back in action in the second session.

After his win in Monaco, and McLaren's ever improving form, we were expecting a spicy weekend here in Montreal, however the weather appears to have put an initial damper on that. On the other hand such conditions open it up for everyone.

Understandably, the session is declared wet. Furthermore, due to standing water, although it will get underway on time cars will not be allowed on to the track as the pit exit remains closed.

Race Control declares the pit exit open only to insist moments later that it is closed, a practice well known to those who shop in Aldi.

The Aston Martins lap a clear track, not those of Alonso and Stroll but the Safety and Medical cars.

With 45 minutes remaining it starts to rain again, however while one end of the track remains under thick cloud, at the other end the sky is clearing.

"Estimated time of pit exit open 13:55," announces Race Control.

In fact, the session is finally given the green light at 13:51 and Hamilton, a multi-time winner here, is first out. He is subsequently joined by Bottas, the Finn opting for full wets while the Mercedes driver is on Inters.

"Grip is very low," reports Hamilton as Norris heads out, followed by Zhou.

Hamilton crosses the line at 40.077 as the Haas pair head out. All bar the Mercedes driver are on full wets.

"I think we can do Inters," reports Bottas. He pits for the green-banded rubber, but, worryingly, it is a typically slow stop with a wheel-gun problem at the left-rear.

Doohan and Sargeant head out on wets, while Verstappen opts for Inters.

Hamilton improves to 36.654.

"Grip feels ok," reports Norris, "I think it's going to dry quickly."

Bottas posts a 33.215 as Norris pits after a few little moments.

Verstappen goes third (of three) with a 42.310.

Zhou stops on track with his two front wheels pointing in different directions.

The session is red-flagged.

Ah, replay shows that he hit the barrier at Turn 5 after aquaplaning.

"Session will resume at 14:07," announces Race Control, and with the sky now a beautiful blue we can expect some action in the remaining 23 minutes.

First out is Norris, followed by Piastri, Tsunoda, Gasly and Verstappen, along with Hamilton and the Ferrari pair. All are on Inters.

Tsunoda goes quickest with a 31.973 as Doohan's session appears to be over due to the strict limits on Inters.

Hamilton posts a 29.207, as Leclerc goes second, ahead of Russell and Magnussen.

With 17 minutes remaining, all bar the Aston Martins have appeared.

Sainz goes quickest with a 29.124, but his teammate responds with a 27.560.

Magnussen subsequently splits the pair with a 29.052.

The sun is shining.

Tsunoda demotes Magnussen with a 28.723 as Sainz goes top with a 27.485.

Alonso finally heads out.

"We are running to try and ascertain the track in these conditions," says RB's Laurent Mekies, "it's the right time to put some laps in.

"We are trying to do three sessions with one set (of Inters) as we are all aware of the sustainability concerns so we are trying not to come to the track with a crazy amount of intermediates tyres."

"Do we expect rain for FP2," asks Sainz. Told yes, he suggests that it is best to pit.

Perez goes third (28.058) and Ricciardo fourth.

Stroll has been out but like his teammate immediately pitted again. Indeed, only 11 drivers have posted times thus far.

Despite the lack of running, with 11 minutes remaining there is only one driver (Bottas) on track.

"Can I go to the toilet," Leclerc asks his engineer.

Bottas pits meaning that the ever patient crowd have nothing to watch. Scandalous.

With 6 minutes remaining, Leclerc heads out on softs, he is followed by Norris and Verstappen who have also opted for the red-banded rubber.

"Focus on building temperature," Verstappen is told.

"We take no risk, no risk," Ricciardo is told, "we just get knowledge."

Leclerc go quickest in S2 but doesn't improve his overall time.

Despite a clear, dry racing line there are no significant improvements.

That said, Leclerc bangs in a 25.306, with Hamilton stopping the clock at 25.970 and Piastri a 26.754.

The yellows are briefly waved when Bottas has a moment.

PBs is all sectors see Norris go quickest with a 24.435.

The session ends.

Norris is quickest, ahead of Sainz, Leclerc, Hamilton, Verstappen, Piastri, Gasly, Bottas, Perez and Russell.

Ricciardo is eleventh, ahead of Tsunoda, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Sargeant and Stroll, with Zhou, Doohan and Albon all failing to post times.