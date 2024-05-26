Leclerc claims an emotional win in Monaco

While we know from experience that Monaco enjoys a micro-climate it would appear that the Weather Gods are not going to be playing a part in today's event.

Consequently, if we are to avoid a repeat of last weekend's procession we are reliant on one of two things, either an incident - most likely at the first corner - or a brave strategic call.

This, like Imola, being a one-stopper, it has all the makings of a boreathon, indeed the only thing of excitement heading into the race is the Sky team's bid to insist what great opportunities there are to make this a great race.

Usually one would bet on the pole-man taking victory and with 12 of the events since 2005 being decided that way, there is little to suggest that today will be any different.

However, pole-sitter Leclerc would be the first to admit that his home track hasn't been too kind to him over the years, and one cannot help but feel that once again he might allow himself to yield to the pressure.

After losing out last week, Piastri gets the chance to show what he can do, but not only does he have to nail the Monegasque driver alongside, he also has to fend off the second Ferrari and his own teammate.

Then there's Verstappen, who finds himself sandwiched between the two Mercedes, with Tsunoda, Albon and Gasly behind, and each eager to prove - and score - a point.

Then, of course we have Ocon, Hulkenberg and Ricciardo, not forgetting Alonso and Perez who are both very much out of place.

First however, there is the little matter of Ste Devote, F1's annual attempt to play out the parable of the camel and the eye of a needle.

If the field gets through Ste Devote without any issues, barring any subsequent mishaps, or brave strategic calls, that is pretty much how it will look 78 laps later.

Reliability has been superb all season, however those barriers have caught out a number of drivers over the course of the weekend, and no doubt there are going to be some over ambitious moves this afternoon that end in tears.

Those who opt to start on the hards will aim to extend their first stint as much as possible, hoping for a Safety Car to give them a cheap pit stop in terms of time taken. In fact, it's quite difficult to predict the ideal pit stop window as that will depend on whether or not incidents on track create any opportunities. But in theory, they would be between laps 25 and 35 for those on a medium-hard strategy and between 45 and 55 for those running a hard-medium race.

While this weekend Piastri retains his front row slot, the Haas pair will start from the back of the grid after their rear wings were found to be illegal.

The pitlane opens and the drivers begin to head out. First out is Magnussen, followed by Bottas, Ocon, Sargeant and Ricciardo.

"I think we've had pretty good starts recently," says Leclerc, "so we just have to do our thing and not do anything too crazy, but the pace has been there all weekend. Carlos is starting third too which hopefully will be a help as well. I'll try to bring it home."

Indeed, and that is something that Piastri will have to watch, for if Sainz gets ahead of him he can assist his teammate, then again the same could be said of Norris behind.

"The steering is heavier than yesterday," says Alonso, while Russell complains that his "ride feels a little bit worse today".

Air temperature is 21 degrees C, while the track temperature is 49 degrees. Race control kindly informs that there is 0% chance of rain.

Most are starting on mediums bar Russell, Verstappen, Hamilton, Ocon, Stroll, Alonso, Sargeant, Perez, Bottas and Magnussen. Piastri, Norris, Stroll and Norris on used rubber.

They head off on the formation lap. All getting away cleanly.

The grid forms.

They're away! They get through Ste Devote without any issues... however, moments later Sainz grinds to a halt with a puncture, the Spaniard appearing to have clashed with Piastri, who touched the Ferrari coming out of Ste Devote.

Indeed, while Leclerc got clean away, Piastri lost ground to Sainz at the start and going into the opening corner the Spaniard is slightly ahead. However, Piastri goes around the outside and somehow gets ahead but in the process they touch ever so slightly, but enough.

The race is red-flagged but not for Sainz but because of an incident involving Perez, Hulkenberg and Magnussen further on up the hill.

All three cars are badly damaged as Sainz heads back to the grid hoping to make the restart.

Replay shows Magnussen was on the right of Perez as the three were going up the hill through Beau Rivage into Massenet, with Hulkenberg on the left. Magnussen and Perez touch after the Dane appears to touch the barrier and bounces towards the Mexican and in the ensuing mayhem they collect Hulkenberg who almost made it through. It was a big accident, with Perez' car effectively destroyed, however, thankfully, all three drivers are out of their cars and OK.

Replay shows Magnussen didn't in fact touch the barriers but instead went for a gap that wasn't there. This could well be a race ban for the Dane.

That said, on-board shows that Perez looks in his mirrors and was aware the Haas was there.

And now another replay shows that further around the two Alpines clashed, as they entered the tunnel, Ocon trying to sneak through on the inside of his teammate. The two touch causing Ocon to spin and lap into the air.

"What did he do, what did he do," screams Gasly, "why did he try to attack me. Oh my gosh!"

Needless to say, both incidents have been noted.

The order for the restarts will be Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Norris, Russell, Verstappen, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Albon, Gasly, Ocon, Stroll, Ricciardo, Alonso, Sargeant, Bottas and Zhou.

There will be no further investigation of the Sainz/Piastri clash.

The race will resume at15:44. "It will be a standing start," Bottas is told.

"I had a good part of my front on Perez's rear," says Magnussen, "and when he went to the wall I just got pushed into the wall.

"I trusted he was going to make a space," he adds. "You have to have a car width otherwise you leave the guy no option. It's unfortunate, a lot of cost for the team and a lot of work for the guys. From my point of view I was there, and I got squeezed into the wall."

"Turn 1, Turn 2... finished," says Hulkenberg. "Kicked in the rear axle by Checo who had contact with Kevin.

"Typical Lap 1 racing incident, two drivers who didn't want to bail out and I was the unlucky victim there. I don't know what the stewards are going to do."

Ahead of the restart Ocon is in civvies, so he will not be taking part.

Russell, Verstappen, Hamilton, Gasly, Stroll, Alonso and Bottas are on mediums, the rest are on hards. Piastri, Norris, Tsunoda, Stroll, Alonso and Sargeant on used rubber.

The grid forms... again.

They're away... again. Once again they negotiate Ste Devote without any issues, indeed they complete the first lap without any silliness, thankfully lessons have clearly been learned.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Norris, Russell, Verstappen, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Albon and Gasly. Further back, Alonso has passed Ricciardo for 12th.

"No need to stick this close to Norris, just manage the tyres at this stage," Russell is told.

After 6 laps Leclerc leads by 0.4s, while Piastri is told that there are no obvious signs of damage following that earlier clash with Sainz.