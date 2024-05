Leclerc claims Monaco pole

Sadly, over time we have all grown used to the hyperbole ahead of qualifying sessions, but Monaco is one circuit where it is difficult not to go over the top.

Not only because a good grid position is so vital here, but because the nature of the track makes it so demanding, punishing the slightest mistake.

Thus far we've seen drivers get within 3 or 4 centimetres of the barriers with only a couple coming to grief, but add to this the problem posed by traffic and even the bumps and you have one of the ultimate challenges.

Here more than any other circuit, it is a well-established fact that the driver makes the difference, and one only has to glance at the roll call of Monaco winners to appreciate this.

Having never even made it to the podium here, Charles Leclerc is very much a man on a mission. He has the pace, he has the car and the determination... but, being a driver who wears his heart on his sleeve, can he take the pressure.

Red Bull is having another difficult weekend, with both drivers struggling, but over time we have learned never to write-off a certain Dutchman.

Then there's McLaren and Mercedes, while Tsunoda, Alonso, Albon, Gasly and the Haas pair have been looking strong.

We've seen a few Q1 surprises in recent weeks - Hamilton in China, Alonso in Miami and Perez last week in Miami, and there is every possibility that there will be a few shocks over the next hour.

Ahead of Q1, the air temperature is 21 degrees C, while the track temperature is 49 degrees. It remains bright and sunny.

As the clock counts down, work continues on Bottas' suspension which was damaged when he clouted the barriers this morning, bringing out the red flag.

The lights go green and Hamilton leads the way, followed by Russell, Sargeant, Ricciardo and Albon.

Verstappen is among the early risers, while Leclerc and Sainz watch from the comfort of their garage.

Hamilton sets the initial benchmark at 19.550, but this is soon beaten by Ricciardo (14.337), Norris (14.086) and then Tsunoda (13.087).

As the Ferrari pair finally head down the pitlane, Hamilton crosses the line at 12.954.

Verstappen responds with a 12.790, having gone quickest in the first and final sectors.

A 12.416 sees Hulkenberg go quickest, while his teammate stops the clock at 12.572.

Alonso goes sixth and Piastri third, while Leclerc's opening lap sees him go sixth with a 12.839.

A 12.609 sees Norris go third, Albon and Sainz have been noted for an impeding incident.

Gasly goes fifth but is demoted when Russell bangs in a 12.267 to go top.

Sainz goes second (12.291), but is demoted when Verstappen improves to 12.084.

Hulkenberg goes third, as Piastri goes quickest with an 11.881.

Alonso goes third and Stroll fourth, as Leclerc can only manage ninth, the Monegasque appearing to have some plastic (advertising banner) stick to his front wing.

"Woah, traffic," complains Sainz as Gasly goes third (12.113).

"This is the worst position, we are out of phase with everybody," complains Leclerc who has dropped to twelfth.

Sainz and Norris are the latest to have times deleted as the track limits rules are enforced.

Hamilton goes second with an 11.916, while Sainz improves to fourth (11.942).

PBs in all three sectors are enough for Leclerc to go quickest, the Monegasque crossing the line at 11.653.

Magnussen goes second and Hulkenberg third, it is clearly far from over.

Indeed, Stroll goes second with an 11.728 only for Russell to go top with an 11.492.

Albon improves to fifth as Perez seeks to improve on 18th.

Tsunoda goes seventh and Ocon tenth.

Perez can only improve to 14th, as Hamilton retakes second with an 11.528.

Leclerc improves (11.584) but remains third, while Alonso fails to improve on 13th.

With seconds remaining there is a traffic jam at Rascasse.... in the queue is Norris who is currently 18th.

Albon goes fourth, Sainz third, Sargeant fourteenth and Ricciardo eighth.

Piastri goes second and Gasly eighth.

Alonso and Perez both fail to improve, and consequently both fail to make it out of the opening phase.

Quickest is Russell, ahead of Piastri, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc, Albon, Verstappen, Gasly, Stroll and Norris.

We lose Alonso, Sargeant, Perez, Bottas and Zhou.

"What a joke," says Perez.

Hulkenberg leads the way as Q2 gets underway, the German followed by Ricciardo, Albon, Norris and Verstappen.

Hulkenberg posts an 11.928 to get things underway. Norris responds with an 11.372 and Verstappen an 11.196.

Tsunoda goes second with an 11.257 as Sainz goes quickest (11.177).

An 11.356 sees Leclerc go fourth, while Albon goes seventh (11.660).

Ocon goes fourth, while Hamilton can only manage eighth (11.502).

Verstappen improves to 11.019.

Hulkenberg is to be investigated after the session for impeding Ocon.

Albon fails to improve on eleventh, as Ricciardo drops to fourteenth.

Gasly improves to sixth with an 11.334, while Tsunoda remains third.

Quickest in S2, Hamilton goes third with an 11.110 as Sainz consolidates his second spot with an 11.075.

Piastri goes quickest (10.756) and Russell second (10.929).

Norris fails to improve on eleventh, while Leclerc goes second with a 10.825.

In clear air, Norris goes quickest, stopping the clock at 10.732.

Albon goes eighth with an 11.216.

Stroll cannot improve on twelfth, while Ocon remains tenth.

Verstappen goes quickest in S1, as Hamilton remains seventh.

Hulkenberg improves but remains twelfth, while Stroll can only manage thirteenth.

Hamilton fails to improve on seventh while a 10.745 sees Verstappen go second.

A last gaps effort sees Hamilton go sixth, however he is demoted when Gasly goes fifth with a 10.896.

At the death Tsunoda improves to ninth (11.106), though his teammate fails to make the cut.

"I really struggled with the tyres," says the Australian.

Quickest is Norris, ahead of Verstappen, Piastri, Leclerc, Gasly, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Tsunoda and Albon.

We lose Ocon, Hulkenberg, Ricciardo, Stroll and Magnussen.