Canada Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

07/06/2024

Times from today's opening free practice session for the AWS Grand Prix du Canada.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren S 1:24.435 115.539 mph
2 Sainz Ferrari S 1:24.763 0.328
3 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:25.306 0.871
4 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:25.970 1.535
5 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:26.502 2.067
6 Piastri McLaren S 1:26.754 2.319
7 Gasly Alpine S 1:27.584 3.149
8 Bottas Stake INT 1:27.670 3.235
9 Perez Red Bull INT 1:28.058 3.623
10 Russell Mercedes S 1:28.541 4.106
11 Ricciardo RB INT 1:28.582 4.147
12 Tsunoda RB INT 1:28.723 4.288
13 Magnussen Haas INT 1:29.052 4.617
14 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:32.826 8.391
15 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:33.411 8.976
16 Sargeant Williams S 1:36.586 12.151
17 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:40.530 16.095
18 Zhou Stake No Time
19 Doohan Alpine No Time
20 Albon Williams No Time

