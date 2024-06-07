Canada Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the AWS Grand Prix du Canada.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren S 1:24.435 115.539 mph 2 Sainz Ferrari S 1:24.763 0.328 3 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:25.306 0.871 4 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:25.970 1.535 5 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:26.502 2.067 6 Piastri McLaren S 1:26.754 2.319 7 Gasly Alpine S 1:27.584 3.149 8 Bottas Stake INT 1:27.670 3.235 9 Perez Red Bull INT 1:28.058 3.623 10 Russell Mercedes S 1:28.541 4.106 11 Ricciardo RB INT 1:28.582 4.147 12 Tsunoda RB INT 1:28.723 4.288 13 Magnussen Haas INT 1:29.052 4.617 14 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:32.826 8.391 15 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:33.411 8.976 16 Sargeant Williams S 1:36.586 12.151 17 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:40.530 16.095 18 Zhou Stake No Time 19 Doohan Alpine No Time 20 Albon Williams No Time