Verstappen makes it three in a row

Ahead of today's qualifying session the air temperature is 18 degrees C, whilst the track temperature is 22 degrees.

Currently it is not raining, but after this morning's running was reduced to just 20 minutes, the subsequent F2 Sprint was postponed such were the conditions.

Max Verstappen was quickest earlier, however it was after Lance Stroll caused a red flag when he hit the barriers that conditions worsened only allowing drivers to return for the final two minutes.

Complicating the situation is that tomorrow is expected to be dry, which leaves the teams with a nightmare in terms of set-up and the drivers with the prospect of ruining their Sunday courtesy of a trivial mistake over the next hour.

In the Aston Martin garage the mechanics are working frantically in an effort to get Stroll's car repaired.

As a reminder, Verstappen has a 10-place grid penalty, while Tsunoda will start from the back of the grid.

One driver who really needs a result today (and tomorrow) is Sergio Perez, especially with his teammate starting no higher than eleventh tomorrow.

With it having stopped raining, understandably there is a queue in the pitlane headed by Norris.

"That was pretty dangerous by the Haas," says Piastri as Magnussen forces his way into the queue.

"We think it possible in these conditions that we should go for it with the first timed lap," Norris is told, "we think Class 2 rain eight minutes into the session."

Soon there are 15 drivers on track all sporting Inters.

"Rain is expected in just over 2 minutes," Norris is now advised as all 20 drivers are on track.

"The rear feels absolutely loose," reports Gasly.

Norris crosses the line at 58.894, while Hulkenberg responds with a 58.787 and Piastri a 57.411.

Alonso goes second with a 58.269, while Stroll can only manage a 2:00.003.

No sooner has Perez gone second (58.080), than Verstappen crosses the line at 56.003.

Leclerc goes third (57.698), but is leapfrogged by Hamilton who posts a 57.465.

Gasly goes second and Ocon fourth as Hulkenberg drops into the danger zone along with Norris.

Norris improves to fourth with a 57.311 as Sainz goes seventh (57.528).

Hulkenberg improves to 14th, just ahead of Ricciardo.

Russell goes fifth and Bottas sixth as there are reports of rain on the far side of the circuit.

Piastri and Perez trade fastest sectors as Norris is told that it is "now or never for a new set" of Inters.

A 56.618 sees Ricciardo go second, thereby demoting Perez who had just improved.

Leclerc goes second with a 56.144 as Piastri goes top with a 55.549, the Australian quickest in all three sectors.

PBs in all three sectors see Sainz go fourth (56.519), as Verstappen raises the bar with a 54.938, 0.611s up on Piastri.

Hamilton goes third with a 55.692.

Magnussen, Albon, Hulkenberg, Sargeant and Stroll comprise the drop zone, with Zhou, Ocon and Norris hovering.

A 55.609 sees Gasly go third.

Norris goes fifth with a 55.811 as Perez pits for fresh rubber.

Sargeant can only manage 16th.

With less than a minute remaining, Piastri goes quickest in the opening sector. However, Ocon goes quicker.

Leclerc goes second and Russell third, but both are demoted when Piastri posts a 54.835.

The Ocon pair trade fastest sectors as there look to be a number of improvements coming.

Gasly goes second, Ocon sixth and Hulkenberg eleventh.

Alonso goes seventh and Bottas eighth.

Perez goes fourth and Ricciardo eighth, while Norris improves to twelfth.

Quickest is Piastri, ahead of Gasly, Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Leclerc, Russell, Ocon, Ricciardo and Alonso.

We lose Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Sargeant and Zhou.

The Alpine pair get Q2 underway, joined by Alonso, Norris and Leclerc as Inters remain the order of the day though the rain has stopped.

"It's raining a little bit, right?" asks Verstappen. "Just a very light drizzle," he is told.

Albon posts a 54.724 while Ocon and Gasly fail to go quicker.

Russell goes third with a 54.986 as Norris stops the clock at 54.459.

Ricciardo goes fourth, ahead of Alonso and Hamilton.

Piastri goes third (54.739) but is demoted when Verstappen crosses the line at 53.857.

Unhappy with his tyres, Russell pits for a fresh set.

As Leclerc and Hamilton leave the pits, the Mercedes driver is clearly keen to pass the Ferrari.

It appears to be raining a little harder and looking at the timing screen there are no overall improvements.

At which point Russell goes quickest in S1, however it is the second sector that is wet. The Briton has a major wobble in S2 and consequently loses a little pace. Elsewhere, Verstappen raises the bar with a 53.837.

Russell goes fourth with a 54.733, as both Ferrari drivers drop into the danger zone.

Hamilton goes fifth, but is demoted when Leclerc goes third and Sainz fourth.

Perez fails to improve on tenth, as Piastri goes second with a 54.136.

Ricciardo improves to sixth, dropping Perez into the danger zone along with Alonso, Gasly, Bottas and Stroll.

Ocon goes quickest in S1, as Perez improves to fourth (54.470).

Stroll fails to improve on 15th.

Ocon goes fourth (54.460) and Gasly seventh, which drops both Mercedes drivers into the danger zone.

Russell goes second as Leclerc goes quickest in S2.

Hamilton goes second and Alonso fifth, as Perez drops to 10th as Leclerc goes sixth.

Phew, Perez holds on to tenth by the skin of his teeth... 0.003s.

Quickest is Verstappen, ahead of Hamilton, Russell, Sainz, Piastri, Leclerc, Alonso, Norris, Ocon and Perez.

We lose Albon, Gasly, Ricciardo, Bottas and Stroll.

That was frantic, with driver setting the pace on minute and in the drop zone the next.