Honda unveils its RA626H power unit

Aston Martin and Honda have today celebrated the start of their 'works' partnership with the unveiling of the Japanese manufacturer's latest F1 power unit.

Lawrence Stroll, joined Honda Motor Cooperation President and Representative Executive Officer, Toshihiro Mibe, for the event, which also saw Stefano Domenicali, take to the stage to acknowledge the significance of the moment.

From this season onwards, Honda will provide Aston Martin with power units as a works partner, marking a significant step forward in the team's long term championship winning aspirations. The two companies have been working together closely ahead of the season - along with Aramco and Valvoline - with Chief Strategy Officer, Andy Cowell, providing invaluable oversight throughout the process.

"I am delighted to celebrate the start of our partnership with Honda here in Tokyo today," said Stroll. "Aston Martin and Honda share many values, and those values have brought us together for 2026 and beyond.

"The strong collaboration between the AMR Technology Centre at Silverstone and Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) in Sakura demonstrates the depth of our partnership," he continued. "We are confident that we have all the elements required to fight for victory in the future and we have tremendous faith in Honda's power unit and the engineers behind it.

"Our journey won't always be easy and challenges inevitably lie ahead, but winning is what drives both companies forward and together we look forward to many successful years of partnership."

"Honda's participation in F1, the pinnacle of automobile racing, has been the embodiment of the spirit of the company founder, Soichiro Honda, who inspired Honda engineers to commit to becoming No.1 in the world and to take on the most difficult challenges," added Toshihiro Mibe.

"In 2026, F1 will undergo a major change in regulations for both the chassis and power unit. Honda sees F1 as a symbol of challenge and innovation, and HRC, the global racing arm of Honda, has developed the RA626H, the new power unit for the 2026 season, to meet those challenges. Striving to become number one in the world, Honda will continue to take on challenges together with Aston Martin.

"Today we also launch a new H mark with a refreshed design, which Honda has adopted as the new symbol representing its automobile business. This new H mark symbolizes the transformation of Honda 's automobile business so it is an important moment for us."

Aston Martin's season launch will take place at Ithra, Saudi Arabia next month, ahead of the first race in Melbourne.