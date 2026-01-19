Marko fears for Red Bull

Helmut Marko believes that Red Bull will struggle under the new (engine) rules, and that it will be a Mercedes powered driver that claims the 2026 title.

His former team has taken one of the biggest gambles ever, in opting to produce its own engine, albeit with a little help from Ford and personnel lured from Honda.

While the talk at the livery reveal was as positive as one would expect it to be, it is widely thought that - once again - Mercedes will be strongest straight out of the box.

"Last year, the field was closer together than ever," he tells ORF. "I believe that this will diverge significantly, I fear that the gaps will increase drastically."

Of course, this was due to convergence as, finally, the majority of the teams were quite evenly matched, even if this still meant two or three distinct 'packs'.

Another season or two would probably have seen the field tighten even further, but, as is always the case, the powers that be wanted change, and consequently we start afresh and head into the unknown.

Marko is mainly concerned at the increasing complexity of the regulations, while also worried that while one manufacturer will have got it right the opposition will struggle.

"You have to remember that we have the combustion engine, we have the battery, then the software for the feed-in," he says. "So, these are some factors together with the CO2-free fuel.

"I just hope there won't be such differences as in 2014, where Mercedes drove up and away from everyone," he adds.

Asked who he thinks will be the main challenger for the title, he is in no doubt: "I'm afraid it will be someone who uses the Mercedes engine," he says. "So it could be Lando Norris again.

"Williams is also making quite a bit of progress, one hears," he adds. "And if George Russell wants to be at the top, he has to implement that now and compete for the championship."

Looking at his former team, the Austrian echoes Max Noble's sentiments as he ponders the steep learning curve that drivers will face.

"That will be an immense advantage for Max, because he can drive really fast and think at the same time," he says. "But even a veteran like Fernando Alonso could also have his advantage. So the driver is now becoming even more important."

While speculation over Christian Horner's future continues, Marko is asked about hs plans, and whether he is seeking a return to the pitlane.

"It is 100 per cent out of the question that I will return to Formula 1," he says. "I have had very obscure and interesting requests and conversations at times. But I have become successful in F1 with Red Bull and that should continue. Nothing else will take its place.

"I'm not completely involved anymore, but I'm up to speed," he adds. "The nice thing is that I don't feel any pressure, so I don't lie awake with thoughts like, 'What if the engine doesn't work, or something else doesn't?' and so on.

"I don't have that direct responsibility anymore. Of course, I am interested in getting the best possible result for Red Bull, but the situation is much more relaxed now."