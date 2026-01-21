Pin appointed Mercedes development driver

2025 F1 Academy Champion, Doriane Pin, has been appointed one of Mercedes development drivers for 2026.

The 22-year-old, fresh from her title success in the all-female series, graduates from the team's Junior Programme and will take on an enhanced role with the three-pointed star.

As development driver, Pin will form part of the team's roster of drivers who work across simulator development and additional activities at the factory and trackside. She will also be on event at several Grands Prix and will act as a support and sounding board to the team's 2026 F1 Academy driver.

Her role will dovetail with a soon-to-be-announced racing programme for 2026.

The affectionately nicknamed 'Pocket Rocket' graduates from F1 Academy having claimed last year's championship in confident fashion: four wins, four further podiums, and a faultless weekend in Las Vegas to secure the crown. The Frenchwoman will collect her trophy at this evening's award ceremony in London.

"I'm very proud and grateful to take on the role of development driver with Mercedes," said Pin. "My two years as part of the Junior Programme have helped me grow as a driver and this is a fantastic next step in my career. I'm excited to keep working with everyone at Brackley and Brixworth and progressing toward future opportunities, both on and off track.

"I also want to say a big thank you to everyone at F1 Academy in helping me reach this position. The series provides a brilliant platform for female drivers, and I am honoured to be collecting the championship trophy this evening. As I continue my own journey in motorsport, I know there will be more incredible women following in my wheel tracks and I wish them all the very best of luck for the season ahead."

"We are delighted to announce that Doriane will step up to the role of development driver," added Bradley Lord, Team Representative. "In her two years within our F1 Academy team, she combined dedication, speed, and race-craft with strong technical feedback and engineering knowledge - culminating in her championship success last season.

"These skills are vital to progress up the motorsport ladder and this new role will help Doriane continue to grow and develop as a driver on her motorsport journey. Her success in F1 Academy, and the opportunity the series presents, has prepared her well for this next step and we're excited to see her tackle it alongside a soon-to-be-announced racing programme."

That programme marks the continuation of a promising career that began in 2013 when Pin first took up karting. After notable national successes, she progressed into cars and claimed the Ferrari Challenge Europe title, took a class victory at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps and secured a historic win in the European Le Mans Series.

Her meteoric rise continued as she made the jump into the World Endurance Championship's LMP2 category in 2023, taking a podium finish at the 1000 miles of Sebring, before switching her attention to single-seaters for the past two seasons.