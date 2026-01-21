Tombazis confident of solution to engine row

"I believe we are going to be OK," says the FIA's single-seater director, Nikolas Tombazis ahead of meeting aimed at defusing engine row.

The manufacturers are meeting with the FIA tomorrow (Thursday) in a bid to end ongoing speculation over whether Mercedes and Red Bull are exploiting a loophole they have found in the engine regulations that would give them a performance advantage.

However, amidst fears that the season opener in Melbourne could be the scene of protests against their legality, Tombazis is confident that the situation can be resolved.

"Of course, everyone is extremely passionate and competitive," he said, according to Reuters, "and when people are in that state of mind it does create a bit of blindness to maybe other arguments.

"Some people therefore present their points of view as the only truth," he continued. "Unfortunately, things are never completely simple. That's where we come in to make sure we clarify these things.

"I don't think it's as huge a topic anyway as currently is being made out in the press," he insisted.

Asked if the situation can be resolved before the season gets underway, he said: "I believe we are going to be OK.

"It's a top priority to make sure we don't have controversies because we want to go racing and not to be sat in courts and hearings after the first race."

However, only last night, Audi boss, Mattia Binotto warned that if a loophole is being exploited certain teams will enjoy an advantage.

"If it's real, it is certainly a significant gap in terms of performance and lap time, and that would make a difference when we come to competition," he said.