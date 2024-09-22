Site logo

Singapore Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
22/09/2024

Result of the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Norris McLaren 62 1h 40:52.571
2 Verstappen Red Bull 62 + 0:20.945
3 Piastri McLaren 62 + 0:41.823
4 Russell Mercedes 62 + 1:01.040
5 Leclerc Ferrari 62 + 1:02.430
6 Hamilton Mercedes 62 + 1:25.248
7 Sainz Ferrari 62 + 1:36.039
8 Alonso Aston Martin 61 + 1 Lap
9 Hulkenberg Haas 61 + 1 Lap
10 Perez Red Bull 61 + 1 Lap
11 Colapinto Williams 61 + 1 Lap
12 Tsunoda RB 61 + 1 Lap
13 Ocon Alpine 61 + 1 Lap
14 Stroll Aston Martin 61 + 1 Lap
15 Zhou Stake 61 + 1 Lap
16 Bottas Stake 61 + 1 Lap
17 Gasly Alpine 61 + 1 Lap
18 Ricciardo RB 61 + 1 Lap
19 Magnussen Haas 57 + 5 Laps
Albon Williams 15 Overheating

Fastest Lap: Ricciardo (RB) 1:34.486 (Lap 60)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms