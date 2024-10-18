United States Grand Prix: Practice - Times

Times from today's free practice session for the Pirelli United States Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Sainz Ferrari 1:33.602 131.755 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:33.623 0.021 3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.855 0.253 4 Norris McLaren 1:33.868 0.266 5 Piastri McLaren 1:33.908 0.306 6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:33.963 0.361 7 Russell Mercedes 1:34.093 0.491 8 Magnussen Haas 1:34.096 0.494 9 Alonso Aston Martin 1:34.112 0.510 10 Tsunoda RB 1:34.313 0.711 11 Hulkenberg Haas 1:34.364 0.762 12 Gasly Alpine 1:34.375 0.773 13 Lawson RB 1:34.443 0.841 14 Albon Williams 1:34.618 1.016 15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:34.619 1.017 16 Perez Red Bull 1:34.638 1.036 17 Ocon Alpine 1:34.806 1.204 18 Bottas Stake 1:35.041 1.439 19 Colapinto Williams 1:35.248 1.646 20 Zhou Stake 1:37.219 3.617