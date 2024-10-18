Site logo

United States Grand Prix: Practice - Times

NEWS STORY
18/10/2024

Times from today's free practice session for the Pirelli United States Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Sainz Ferrari 1:33.602 131.755 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:33.623 0.021
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.855 0.253
4 Norris McLaren 1:33.868 0.266
5 Piastri McLaren 1:33.908 0.306
6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:33.963 0.361
7 Russell Mercedes 1:34.093 0.491
8 Magnussen Haas 1:34.096 0.494
9 Alonso Aston Martin 1:34.112 0.510
10 Tsunoda RB 1:34.313 0.711
11 Hulkenberg Haas 1:34.364 0.762
12 Gasly Alpine 1:34.375 0.773
13 Lawson RB 1:34.443 0.841
14 Albon Williams 1:34.618 1.016
15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:34.619 1.017
16 Perez Red Bull 1:34.638 1.036
17 Ocon Alpine 1:34.806 1.204
18 Bottas Stake 1:35.041 1.439
19 Colapinto Williams 1:35.248 1.646
20 Zhou Stake 1:37.219 3.617

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms