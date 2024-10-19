Site logo

United States Grand Prix Sprint: Result

19/10/2024

Result of the Pirelli United States Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 19 31:06.146
2 Sainz Ferrari 19 + 0:03.882
3 Norris McLaren 19 + 0:06.240
4 Leclerc Ferrari 19 + 0:06.956
5 Russell Mercedes 19 + 0:15.766
6 Hamilton Mercedes 19 + 0:18.724
7 Magnussen Haas 19 + 0:25.161
8 Hulkenberg Haas 19 + 0:26.588
9 Perez Red Bull 19 + 0:29.950
10 Piastri McLaren 19 + 0:37.059
11 Tsunoda RB 19 + 0:38.363
12 Colapinto Williams 19 + 0:39.460
13 Stroll Aston Martin 19 + 0:41.236
14 Gasly Alpine 19 + 0:41.995
15 Ocon Alpine 19 + 0:42.804
16 Lawson RB 19 + 0:44.008
17 Albon Williams 19 + 0:44.564
18 Alonso Aston Martin 19 + 0:46.807
19 Zhou Stake 19 + 0:52.842
20 Bottas Stake 19 + 0:54.476

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:37.463 (Lap 19)

