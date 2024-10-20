Site logo

United States Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
20/10/2024

Result of the Pirelli United States Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 56 1h 35:09.639
2 Sainz Ferrari 56 + 0:08.562
3 Verstappen Red Bull 56 + 0:19.412
4 Norris McLaren 56 + 0:20.354
5 Piastri McLaren 56 + 0:21.921
6 Russell Mercedes 56 + 0:56.295
7 Perez Red Bull 56 + 0:59.072
8 Hulkenberg Haas 56 + 1:02.957
9 Lawson RB 56 + 1:10.563
10 Colapinto Williams 56 + 1:11.979
11 Magnussen Haas 56 + 1:19.782
12 Gasly Alpine 56 + 1:30.558
13 Alonso Aston Martin 55 + 1 Lap
14 Tsunoda RB 55 + 1 Lap
15 Stroll Aston Martin 55 + 1 Lap
16 Albon Williams 55 + 1 Lap
17 Bottas Stake 55 + 1 Lap
18 Ocon Alpine 55 + 1 Lap
19 Zhou Stake 55 + 1 Lap
20 Hamilton Mercedes 1 Accident

Fastest Lap: Ocon (Alpine) 1:37.330 (Lap 53)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms