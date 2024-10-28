Site logo

Mexico City Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

28/10/2024

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 71 1:18.336 122.907 mph
2 Perez Red Bull 70 1:19.209 0.873
3 Lawson RB 67 1:19.502 1.166
4 Norris McLaren 68 1:19.691 1.355
5 Piastri McLaren 65 1:20.064 1.728
6 Colapinto Williams 50 1:20.090 1.754
7 Sainz Ferrari 62 1:20.137 1.801
8 Hamilton Mercedes 31 1:20.371 2.035
9 Magnussen Haas 61 1:20.637 2.301
10 Ocon Alpine 70 1:20.659 2.323
11 Russell Mercedes 63 1:20.731 2.395
12 Hulkenberg Haas 69 1:20.748 2.412
13 Verstappen Red Bull 53 1:20.872 2.536
14 Bottas Stake 57 1:21.085 2.749
15 Gasly Alpine 67 1:21.274 2.938
16 Stroll Aston Martin 55 1:21.311 2.975
17 Zhou Stake 56 1:21.553 3.217
18 Alonso Aston Martin 7 1:22.722 4.386

