Norris quickest in Interlagos practice

Ahead of today's sole practice session, the air temperature is 26 degrees C, while the track temperature is 51 degrees. It is bright and sunny, however that isn't the outlook for tomorrow and Sunday.

In terms of upgrades, McLaren has a new Rear Wing and both high and low downforce Beam Wings, all of which are circuit specific. The high downforce beam wing is suitable for the new medium downforce rear wing mainplane and flap and has been designed to maximise overall load generated by the assembly. The low downforce version is to complement the new rear wing assembly and to extend the range of circuits where the achieved load and efficiency is suitable.

Stake has a new Front Suspension and Beam Wing. The new outboard suspension provides more freedom in mechanical setup, while re-optimized suspension fairings around the kinematics and the latest front wing are part of the update. The new beam wing configuration increases the efficiency of the beam wing system that has been brought here.

Oliver Bearman is replacing an unwell Kevin Magnussen, with the Dane hoping to be back in his car for tomorrow's qualifying session.

The lights go green and Bottas leads the way, followed by Gasly, Zhou, Ocon and the Aston Martins. As more cars emerge, most are on mediums though a couple are on hards.

Gasly is unhappy with his steering.

Bottas posts a 15.617 but Ocon responds with a 14.301 as the RB pair head out on softs.

With a couple of minutes, all bar Albon are on track.

Piastri goes quickest with a 13.478, ahead of Gasly, Perez and Hamilton.

Piastri consolidates his top spot with a 13.200 only for his McLaren teammate to stop the clock at 12.641.

A 12.276 sees Russell go top, only for Perez to respond with a 12.099 as Verstappen goes fifth with a 12.749.

On their softs, Tsunoda goes eighth (13.099) and Lawson twelfth (13.521).

Alonso is showing no sign of the illness that caused him to miss media day as he posts a 12.340 to go third.

All are now on the mediums bar the RB pair.

Albon goes fourth as Russell consolidates his top spot with an 11.806.

Leclerc and Verstappen trade fastest sectors, the Dutchman crossing the line at 11.712 while the Ferrari driver aborts his lap.

Hamilton almost runs into the back of Sainz who has stopped in order to create a gap for himself.

"We need more stability," suggests Sainz as silence falls over the track as just Bottas circulates.

After a brief lull Verstappen, Hamilton and Norris head out, followed by Piastri and Bearman.

The stewards confirm that Verstappen has taken on a new internal combustion engine and will therefore take a 5-place grid penalty.

Hamilton goes second with an 11.754, as Lawson goes sixth and Hulkenberg eleventh.

"Ride quality is still bad," reports Hamilton.

Sainz runs wide as Hamilton is unable to pass Norris in order to get a clean run.

With 22 minutes remaining, Russell joins the RB pair in switching to the softs.

On the red-banded rubber, Russell posts a 10.791, 0.921s up on Verstappen's best on the mediums.

Having shadowed Perez for a number of laps - no doubt to assess how closely he can follow in the dirty air, Norris attempts to overtake the Mexican as they enter the pitlane.

"I'm bouncing across the track, everywhere," reports Hamilton.

With just under nine minutes remaining it's time to switch to softs.

Colapinto goes second with an 11.619, 0.828s down on Russell.

Bearman posts a 10.805 in the Haas, 0.014s off the pace. Albon goes third with a 10.955.

Sainz can only manage fourth (11.100).

Norris goes third with a 10.831, ahead of Albon, Sainz, Lawson and Piastri.

Alonso goes sixth (11.215) and Leclerc seventh (11.272).

A poor middle sector means Perez fails to improve on 16th, while Tsunoda goes 12th on the medium.

While Piastri goes fourth with a 10.950, Verstappen aborts in the final sector and pits having posted PBs in the opening two sectors.

"I'm in a bit of pain, how much longer have we got askes Hamilton, who is down in 16th having not run the softs.

Leclerc improves to sixth as Norris claims top spot with a 10.610 having gone purple in the opening sector on his second hot lap.

Bearman improves to third (10.805) and Hulkenberg eighth (11.124).

Norris is quickest, ahead of Russell, Bearman, Piastri, Albon, Leclerc, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Alonso and Gasly.

Lawson is eleventh, ahead of Tsunoda, Colapinto, Bottas, Verstappen, Hamilton, Stroll, Ocon, Perez and Zhou.