Piastri hands Norris Sao Paulo Sprint win

Ahead of today's Sprint the air temperature is 28 degrees C, while the track temperature is 41 degrees. It is bright and sunny, though there is a 10% chance of rain.

The pitlane is going to be busy this morning for having made changes to their cars overnight, Alonso, Stroll and Zhou will be starting from there.

An all-McLaren front row sees Piastri on pole, alongside Norris, ahead of Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz and Russell.

Despite the resurfacing of the track it appears to be bumpier than ever, while - ignoring the threat of rain today and tomorrow - the changing temperatures are affecting grip.

Hamilton and Perez both failed to make it beyond Q2 and while it should be interesting to see both attempt to work their way into the points, for the Mexican it already appears too late to save his career.

On the other hand, super-sub Bearman - standing in for an unwell Magnussen - continues to impress at a time the youngsters are really making a name for themselves.

The pitlane opens and Verstappen is first out, followed by Lawson, Zhou, Tsunoda and Perez.

While Lawson has understeer, Ocon has a sticky throttle pedal.

In terms of tyres, the medium is the clear favourite for the Sprint, however one should remember that the compounds are a step softer than last year, meaning that today's hard is last year's medium and the 2024 medium is the 2023 soft.

All are starting on mediums, though only Gasly and Lawson are on fresh rubber.

The head off on the formation lap.

The grid forms.

They're away! Piastri leads into Turn 1, and as Norris falls in line behind Leclerc and Verstappen are side-by-side.

Leclerc gets ahead in Turn 2 as Russell tucks in behind Sainz.

Into Turn 4 and the field is spread out evenly with Piastri leading the way.

At the end of Lap 1, it's Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Gasly, Lawson, Hulkenberg and Bearman. Hulkenberg is up three places, while Hamilton has dropped three and Albon two.

At the start on Lap 3 Verstappen seeks to go around the outside of Leclerc in Turn 1, but the Ferrari driver isn't having it. Further back, Perez has passed Albon for 11th.

"Take your time, you know the game," Verstappen is told.

In sixth, Russell has dropped 1.8s behind Sainz and heads a DRS train of five cars.

"I'm close," says Norris, no doubt suggesting that his teammate moves aside, with Leclerc is 1.2s behind.

Russell is clearly struggling and is under pressure from Gasly, while Norris is advised to "keep Leclerc behind".

Lap 6 sees Verstappen post a new fastest lap (11.906), as he harries Leclerc.

"I'm not sure what I'm doing here," urges Norris. "I thought we spoke about this." "Keep doing what you're doing," he is told.

The Briton drops 1.2s behind his teammate, as Leclerc and Verstappen close in.

Perez makes a great move on Hulkenberg to claim tenth, with Bearman the Mexican's next target.

"Give Lando DRS," Piastri is told.

At the back of the field, Stroll has passed his teammate for 18th.

While Norris is now within DRS range of his teammate, so too are his pursuers.

Perez passes Hulkenberg for ninth and sets about his next target... his old pal Lawson.

In fifth, Sainz has dropped 3.6s behind the leading gang of four.

At the start of Lap 13, Verstappen makes another move on Leclerc who makes a minor mistake, but to no avail. Verstappen accuses the Ferrari driver of dirty tricks.

As feared, the mediums are feeling the pressure and Leclerc is among the first to admit his concern. Indeed, he has dropped 1.3s behind Norris.

"With the gap to Leclerc, we're happy to hold these positions until the last lap," Norris is told.

Perez passes Lawson but goes wide and the New Zealander retakes the position.

"I will overtake," says Norris as Piastri posts a new fastest lap (11.783).

Verstappen passes Leclerc for third on the run to Turn 4, the Monegasque tries to resist but hasn't got the grip.

"C'mon mate, let's chase 'em down" Verstappen is urged, the Dutchman now 1.8s down on Norris.

Perez makes another move on Lawson, and this time it sticks, as Hamilton passes Hulkenberg.

As Hulkenberg slows and looks set to retire, Hamilton passes a struggling Colapinto and then Bearman to claim 11th.

On Lap 22, Piastri moves aside for his teammate on the run to Turn 4, as Verstappen closes to within 0.3s of the Australian.

"Thanks mate," Piastri is told.

As Verstappen prepares to make a move on Piastri the VSC is deployed as a result of Hulkenberg's abandoned Haas.

We're on Lap 23 (of 24), will the marshals clear the Haas in time for some more racing?

"Pay attention to this," warns Verstappen.

As the VSC is withdrawn, Verstappen makes his move in Turn 4, but Piastri has it covered.

Unable to get the tow up the hill, Verstappen has to settle for third, as Norris leads a McLaren 1-2.

"Great job, massive support to the team," Piastri is rightly told.

Oh dear, Verstappen is to be investigated for a VSC infringement.

"It was quite a tricky race," says Verstappen, "but I think the pace is quite good so I'm pleased with that.

"It took quite a while with Charles, but it's promising, it's good," he adds.

"Tomorrow might rain so lots of unknowns, but today was good."

"It was a bit tricky to be honest," says Piastri, "the racing line was incredibly narrow and if you missed it by a tyre's width you were in all sorts of trouble.

"The pace looked okay, but the Ferrari was quick at the start and Max was quick at the end. We are in decent shape."

"Not proud about it," admits Norris, "but we worked well as a team so thanks to Oscar. Oscar deserved it, but we are doing what we have to do.

"Great pace, so I'm looking forward to the race tomorrow.

"The dirty air costs you a lot of lap time, but it felt good. I think we were clearly quicker than the guys behind."

"On everything we can see, it looks okay," insists Christian Horner when asked about the VSC infringement.

So, ahead of the result of the stewards' investigation, Norris wins, ahead Piastri, Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Gasly, Perez, Lawson and Albon.

Hamilton is eleventh, ahead of Colapinto, Ocon, Bearman, Tsunoda, Bottas, Zhou, Alonso and Stroll.