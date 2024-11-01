Piastri on pole for Sao Paulo Sprint

Ahead of today's Shootout the air temperature is 22 degrees C, while the track temperature is 46 degrees. Somewhat cloudy, there is a 20% chance of rain.

Only two teams have upgrades this weekend, Stake and McLaren, the latter getting a lot of attention to its new rear wing.

Norris was quickest earlier, pipping Russell by 0.181s in the final seconds, while Bearman - standing in for an unwell Magnussen was a superb third.

Verstappen aborted his one flying lap on the softs, the Dutchman facing a 5-place grid penalty after taking on a new ICE, while Hamilton, who complained of pain after taking a pounding from the circuit's notorious bumps, has yet to try the red-banded rubber.

Both Ferraris were 0.4s off the pace, behind Albon, while RB posted their best times on the mediums having spent much of the session on softs.

The lights go green and Leclerc leads the way, followed by Sainz, Stroll, Zhou and Bottas. Last out are the Bulls.

Leclerc crosses the line at 11.654, while teammate Sainz is 0.603s off the pace.

An 11.630 sees Gasly go top as Alonso goes third and Bottas fourth.

Ocon goes quickest with an 11.520 but is immediately leapfrogged by Perez and then Albon (11.015).

Russell stops the clock at 10.870 as his teammate goes second with a 10.958.

Norris crosses the line at 10.672 but Lawson responds with a 10.576 and Piastri a 10.265.

A 10.466 for Hulkenberg, while Piastri responds with a 10.265.

Though quickest in S1, Verstappen can only manage fourth (10.590), while Colapinto has his time deleted.

Sainz improves to second with a 10.453 while a 10.503 sees his teammate go fourth.

"Stay out, stay out," Verstappen is told, "there could be too much traffic if you come though the pitlane."

Not only does the Dutchman oblige, he goes quickest in S1. He posts a PB in S2, finally crossing the line at 10.409 to go second.

Russell goes fifth as Perez goes quickest in S2.

Hamilton goes eighth and Perez second, while Tsunoda can only manage twelfth.

Leclerc goes second, Alonso eleventh and Bearman fifth.

Gasly goes eleventh, while Norris, who goes quickest in the first two sectors, crosses the line at 9.477, 0.788s up on his McLaren teammate.

Albon goes third and Colapinto ninth, which is bad news for Alonso, who is using the Suzuka floor.

Quickest is Norris, ahead of Piastri, Albon, Leclerc, Perez, Verstappen, Bearman, Hulkenberg, Colapinto and Russell.

We lose Alonso, Ocon, Tsunoda, Stroll and Zhou.

It is getting cooler, darker and more windy, as the radar suggests that rain is coming.

Russell is first out, followed by Bottas, Gasly, Norris and Hamilton.

Despite the changing conditions the Bulls are among even drivers showing no sign of heading out just yet.

Russell posts a 9.683 as the Bulls finally head out.

Gasly posts a 9.787 and Bottas an 11.042, as Norris demotes them all with a 9.063.

Sainz goes second and Leclerc fourth, while a 9.603 sees Piastri go third.

As Hamilton goes seventh, Verstappen goes quickest in S1. A PB in S2 is followed by another in S3 as he crosses the line at 9.489 to go second.

Perez can only manage eighth (10.024), as the Williams pair head out, leaving Lawson and the Haas pair as the no-shows.

"Turn 4, the car doesn't turn with this wing setting," reports Verstappen.

Colapinto goes eleventh, while Hulkenberg goes ninth and Bearman fifth.

Lawson goes ninth with a 9.827 which is the death knell for Perez who pits.

Gasly goes fifth while Piastri goes second to make it a McLaren 1-2.

Hamilton can only manage eleventh, he's out. Russell having made it by the skin of his teeth.

Quickest is Norris, ahead of Piastri, Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Gasly, Bearman, Russell, Lawson, and Albon.

We lose Hamilton, Hulkenberg, Perez, Colapinto and Bottas.

Piastri is first out for SQ3, followed by Norris and Albon. Considering the deteriorating conditions it's surprising that more drivers are not heading out.

Piastri crosses the line at 9.225, while Norris responds with an 8.928, 0.297 up on his teammate.

Albon goes third with a 10.078, 1.150s off the pace.

At this point Gasly heads out, followed by Bearman, Lawson, Sainz and Leclerc, with Verstappen and Russell the last to emerge.

Bearman makes a mistake in Turn 2 but continues rather than aborting the lap. He crosses the line at 9.879 only to have his time deleted.

Leclerc goes second and Sainz fourth as Piastri bangs in an 8.899 to take provisional pole.

Norris aborts his final lap, while Verstappen can only manage fourth (9.219) and Russell sixth (9.443).

It's an all-McLaren front row but with Piastri leading the way.

"It was a tricky session," says the youngster, "but I'm happy to have qualified on pole.

"My first lap didn't feel amazing so I knew I could improve, and my second lap felt good and the tyres held on. I'll try and win but we'll see."