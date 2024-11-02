Site logo

Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint: Result

NEWS STORY
02/11/2024

Result of the Lenovo Grande Premio de Sao Paulo Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Norris McLaren 24 29:46.045
2 Piastri McLaren 24 + 0:00.593
3 Verstappen Red Bull 24 + 0:01.497
4 Leclerc Ferrari 24 + 0:05.656
5 Sainz Ferrari 24 + 0:07.224
6 Russell Mercedes 24 + 0:12.475
7 Gasly Alpine 24 + 0:18.161
8 Perez Red Bull 24 + 0:17.717
9 Lawson RB 24 + 0:20.773
10 Albon Williams 24 + 0:24.606
11 Hamilton Mercedes 24 + 0:29.764
12 Colapinto Williams 24 + 0:33.233
13 Ocon Alpine 24 + 0:34.128
14 Bearman Haas 24 + 0:35.507
15 Tsunoda RB 24 + 0:41.374
16 Bottas Stake 24 + 0:43.231
17 Zhou Stake 24 + 0:54.139
18 Alonso Aston Martin 24 + 0:56.537
19 Stroll Aston Martin 24 + 0:57.983
Hulkenberg Haas 19 Retired

Fastest Lap: Perez (Red Bull) 1:11.678 (Lap 24)

