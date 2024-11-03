Site logo

Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Result

03/11/2024

Result of the Lenovo Grande Premio de Sao Paulo.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 69 2h 06:54.430
2 Ocon Alpine 69 + 0:19.477
3 Gasly Alpine 69 + 0:22.532
4 Russell Mercedes 69 + 0:23.265
5 Leclerc Ferrari 69 + 0:30.177
6 Norris McLaren 69 + 0:31.372
7 Tsunoda RB 69 + 0:42.056
8 Piastri McLaren 69 + 0:44.943
9 Lawson RB 69 + 0:50.452
10 Hamilton Mercedes 69 + 0:50.753
11 Perez Red Bull 69 + 0:51.531
12 Bearman Haas 69 + 0:57.085
13 Bottas Stake 69 + 1:03.588
14 Alonso Aston Martin 69 + 1:18.049
15 Zhou Stake 69 + 1:19.649
Sainz Ferrari 38 Accident
Colapinto Williams 30 Accident
Albon Williams 0 Accident
Stroll Aston Martin 0 Accident
DQ Hulkenberg Haas Disqualified

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:20.472 (Lap 67)

