Verstappen's Interlagos masterclass

This morning's incident filled qualifying session has already claimed its first 'victim', with Williams announcing that Alex Albon will be unable to take part in this afternoon's race.

"After assessing the extensive damage sustained to Alex's car, the required repairs could not be completed in the short window of time between qualifying and the race," said the Grove outfit. "The team is therefore forced to withdraw Alex's car for the remainder of the Grand Prix."



"It's a heart-breaking day for the team," admitted James Vowles. "We're here to go racing and nobody wants to be in this situation.

"The most important point is that all the drivers who had incidents in qualifying are okay, including Alex and Franco.

"Despite the best efforts of our hard-working, talented and resilient team, there simply was not enough time to repair Alex's car in time for the Grand Prix. It's a bitter pill to swallow at the end of a tough triple-header, especially when both drivers showed tremendous pace this morning. We will focus on maximising this afternoon with Franco and putting on a show for the incredible fans here in Brazil."

There is still no word from Aston Martin as to whether Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso will be starting the race, while Carlos Sainz is set to start from the pitlane as additional power unit elements have been used.

Thus far it's been a crazy weekend... qualifying taking place this morning, five red flags, the RBs qualifying third and fifth and neither Red Bull making in into Q3, and with the craziness set to continue we're going to go with the flow, take it as it comes as see what happens rather than make predictions.

Air temperature is 22 degrees, while the track temperature is 27 degrees, and what do ya know... it's raining.

The pitlane opens and Norris leads the way, followed by Zhou, Bottas, Sainz and Tsunoda.

"It's clearing up a bit now," reports Hulkenberg, "it's pretty bright actually." The German subsequently runs wide in Turn 12.

While it is anticipated that there will be a further downpour around 25 laps into the race, as conditions look set to improve in the short term the big question is when drivers might make the switch to slicks.

"We are going to do everything we can," says Christian Horner, "we obviously got unlucky earlier but in a race like this anything can happen so just need to stay on your toes."

Ahead of the formation lap, though it has stopped raining, Race Control advises that there is a 100% chance of further rainfall.

"We are expecting more rain twenty minutes into the race," Bearman is told, "then a fairly short period when it is not raining, then much heavier rain after that."

They head off on the formation lap, all getting away cleanly.

Stroll is off at Turn 4 on the formation lap. Replay shows he locked-up under braking. He is stuck in the gravel... and after all that hard work by his crew. "I'm beached," he says as he climbs from the car.

Meanwhile Norris is on the grid and Sainz is waiting in the pitlane.

The start is aborted.

The field heads off on another formation lap, though a number of drivers, including Verstappen, remain on the grid confused as to what exactly is happening.

The grid forms (again) however there is a long wait as those drivers that remained behind catch up.

"This mess was caused from the front," Verstappen is told as Race Control confirms that the (third) formation lap will take place in ten minutes.

Norris has been noted for a starting procedure infringement, namely that he led the field on an extra formation lap when they should have remained on the grid.

Of course, this delay might hold up the start... but it isn't delaying the rain clouds.

Indeed, Leclerc is told that the rain is ten minutes away.

They head off on the third formation lap.

Norris leads the way, but by the time Zhou leaves the grid the McLaren driver is already at Turn 12.

The grid forms.

They're away! Heading into Turn 1 Russell leads Norris - the McLaren having initially made the better start but losing out in phase two - with Ocon, Tsunoda and Lawson almost three abreast behind.

Through Turn 2 Lawson attempts to go around his teammate and Ocon but loses ground and is passed by Leclerc.

On the run to Turn 4, the New Zealander is under pressure from Piastri and Alonso. The RB has the edge in Turn 4, while Alonso continues to battle Piastri. As the RB and McLaren pull ahead Alonso falls into the clutches of Gasly. That said, the Frenchman is under pressure from Hamilton and Verstappen.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Russell, Norris, Tsunoda, Ocon, Leclerc, Lawson, Piastri, Alonso, Gasly and Hamilton. As Verstappen passes Hamilton for 10th in Turn 1 at the start of Lap 2, Perez spins but is able to continue.

Under pressure from Colapinto, Hamilton is clearly struggling.

After 2 laps, Russell leads by 1.9s while Verstappen closes on Gasly and Hulkenberg battles his Haas teammate for 13th.

Lap 3 sees a new fastest lap from Norris (25.402) as the skies darken.

"This increased rain intensity will last four or five minutes," Verstappen is told.

Bearman runs wide in Turn 10, after appearing to touch Colapinto, and drops to 17th, as Verstappen nails Gasly in Turn 1.

As Norris closes to within 0.776s of Russell, Tsunoda has dropped 3.1s behind.

Verstappen passes Alonso for 8th.

Along with Norris, Russell, Lawson and Tsunoda have been noted for a starting procedure infringement.

Verstappen's next target is Piastri.

As Verstappen posts a new fastest lap (24.311), Norris drops 1.1s behind the race leader.

Bearman gets 10s penalty for causing a collision with Colapinto.

"The ride is really bad," reports Hamilton, "the car is bouncing so much."

At the start of Lap 11, Verstappen passes Piastri with absolute ease, taking his favourite line down the inside in Turn 1.

Next up for Verstappen is potential 2025 teammate Lawson in the 'sister' RB.

Verstappen passes the New Zealander and sets off after Leclerc who is 2.6s up the road.

Hamilton runs wide in Turn 12 and shortly after rejoining the track is passed by Colapinto, much to the delight of the crowd.

Verstappen goes purple in the first two sectors, posting a new fastest lap (23.430) and closing to within 1.3s of a struggling Leclerc.

The starting procedure will be investigated after the race.

"We expect this rain to last until Lap 30," Piastri is told on Lap 14.

Perez and Bearman get uncomfortably close as they battle for 15th.

As Hamilton harries Colapinto, Verstappen closes on Leclerc who is right behind Ocon.

1.174s ahead of Ocon is Tsunoda, who remains 8.5s behind Norris and is about to become the leader of a DRS-less train.