Formula 1 Commission meeting

The fifth meeting of the Formula 1 Commission 2024 took place today at the FIA offices in Geneva. Chaired by FIA Single-Seater Director Nikolas Tombazis and Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

2025 Technical Matters

The commission has approved a range of technical changes for the 2025 season including the introduction of a driver cooling kit when heat hazard gets declared following encouraging test results.

2025 Sporting Matters

Building on discussions prompted by the recent Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the Commission has confirmed a revised protocol for closing up the grid when a team withdraws a car.

The rookie sprint race initiative was also revisited. The commission remains interested in the concept and will consider it further in 2025 with the aim of having a rookie sprint race in 2026.

2025 Financial Regulations Matters

The Commission approved further measures to expand the exclusion of sustainability initiative costs from the financial regulations for 2025.

2026 Regulations

The regulatory drafting process for 2026 has progressed significantly. Section A, designed to establish a cohesive framework for all subsequent sections, is expected to be presented at the first World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) meeting in 2025.

In Section B, revisions to the Sporting Regulations will incorporate gender-neutral language, highlighting the FIA's commitment to inclusivity across the board.

The commission has been updated on the progresses made with the teams and the Technical Regulations (section C) should reach completion in time for the next WMSC. The overarching objectives in terms of starting level of performance are likely to be achieved.

Regarding the Financial Regulations (Section D), measures to strengthen confidentiality provisions during investigations and other procedural matters were discussed.