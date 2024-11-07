Drivers united on swearing

All 20 current F1 drivers call on the FIA to rethink its recently introduced crackdown on swearing, urging the sport's governing body to treat them as adults.

The open letter to the FIA, posted on the Grand Prix Drivers' Association Instagram account comes days after the drivers participated in conditions that saw veterans like Fernando Alonso describe as the worst he had ever known, and Bernie Ecclestone claim that Max Verstappen's was one of the greatest wet weather drives he had ever witnessed.

Nonetheless, the FIA, led by president Mohammed ben Sulayem, wants drivers to stop swearing, insisting that it is a bad example to the sport's younger followers.

Days after Ben Sulayem mention his intention to crack down on swearing Verstappen was given community service for swearing during a press conference, while Charles Leclerc was subsequently fined for a similar transgression.

In the letter, the drivers refer to other rules that Ben Sulayem has introduced during his tenure, notably the wearing of jewellery and 'approved' underwear, whilst openly question where the money from the fines actually goes.

"As is the case with every sport, competitors must abide by the referee's decision, whether they like it or not, indeed whether they agree with it or not," reads the letter. "That is how sport works. The Drivers (our members) are no different, and fully understand that.

"Our members are professional drivers, racing in Formula 1, the pinnacle of international motorsport. They are the gladiators and every racing weekend they put on a great show for the fans.

"With regards to swearing, there is a difference between swearing intended to insult others and more casual swearing, such as you might use to describe bad weather, or indeed an inanimate object such as a Formula 1 car, or a driving situation.

"We urge the FIA President to also consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise. Further, our members are adults, they do not need to be given instructions via the media, about matters as trivial as the wearing of jewellery and underpants.

The GPDA has, on countless occasions, expressed its view that Driver monetary fines are not appropriate for our Sport. For the past 3 years, we have called upon the FIA President to share the details and strategy regarding how the FIA's financial fines are allocated and where the funds are spent.

"We have also relayed our concerns about the negative image financial fines bring to the Sport. We once again request that the FIA President provide financial transparency and direct, open dialogue with us. All stakeholders (FIA, F1, the Teams and the GPDA) should jointly determine how and where the money is spent for the benefit of our Sport.

"The GPDA wishes to collaborate in a constructive way with all the stakeholders, including the FIA President, in order to promote our great Sport for the benefit of everyone who works in it, pays for it, watches it, and indeed loves it. We are playing our part.

"Best regards,

"The Directors and Chairman of the GPDA on behalf of the Grand Prix Drivers.

Claims that the FIA president reacted with the solitary word "b******s", are thought to be wide of the mark.