Leclerc fined €10,000 for swearing

Charles Leclerc has been fined €10,000 for swearing during the post-race press conference in Mexico City.

The stewards received a report from the FIA Media Delegate and heard from the Ferrari driver, his team representative and reviewed the written transcript of the press conference.

They reviewed the transcript of the post-race press conference and found that Leclerc used language in response to a somewhat leading question asking him "what did you say to yourself" in relation to the significant moment towards the end of the race when he was fighting to control the car at the exit of the last corner.

In response Leclerc used coarse language being the accurate recollection of what he thought to himself at the time. He immediately realized his error and apologized.

Such language is not considered suitable for broadcast. This is "Misconduct" as defined in Article 20 of the International Sporting Code, and is a breach of Article 12.2.1.k.

The Stewards noted that the language was not directed at anyone or any group and that Leclerc immediately apologised.

During the hearing he expressed his regret for his momentary lack of judgment and shared that he understood his responsibility as a role model for the sport.

The stewards considered the mitigation factor that Leclerc was immediately apologetic and though noting the driver's contrite behaviour concluded that a breach had occurred and a penalty was warranted.

The stewards did not consider that this breach reached the same level as the most recent case and as such chose to levy a fine of €10,000 with €5,000 suspended pending no repeat within 12 months.

It is the policy of the FIA to ensure that language used in its public forums, such as press conferences, meets generally accepted standards for all audiences and broadcasts. In particular this is true of statements made by participants in the World Championships and thus being role models both inside and outside the sport. This is clear in the regulations of the FIA and has been reinforced through previous cases brought before the Stewards in FIA Formula One World Championship.