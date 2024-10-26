McLaren disagrees with FIA's ruling

Disagreeing with the decision not to review the penalty given to Lando Norris at COTA, McLaren seeks a means for teams to constructively challenge such decisions in future.

In order for the penalty to be reviewed the Woking team first had to provide evidence that was not available to the COTA stewards at the time they made their original decision.

Typically this might involve film footage or telemetry data, however McLaren argued that the original verdict, whereby finding that Norris was not level with Verstappen at the apex was an error and that the Briton had overtaken the Red Bull before the apex (and therefore that the Dutchman was the overtaking car) was a new element in itself.

"A petition for review is made in order to correct an error (of fact or law) in a decision," argued the FIA. "Any new element must demonstrate that error, the error that must be shown to exist, cannot itself be the element referred to in Article 14."

With the matter now closed and not open to further appeal, McLaren admits to not agreeing with the decision but going forward will work with the FIA in a bid to find a means whereby teams can "constructively" challenge future decisions.

"We acknowledge the Stewards' decision to reject our petition requesting a Right of Review," said the Woking team in a subsequent statement.

"We disagree with the interpretation that an FIA document, which makes a competitor aware of an objective, measurable and provable error in the decision made by the stewards, cannot be an admissible "element" which meets all four criteria set by the ISC, as specified in Article 14.3.

"We would like to thank the FIA and the stewards for having considered this case in a timely manner.

"We will continue to work closely with the FIA to further understand how teams can constructively challenge decisions that lead to an incorrect classification of the race.

"Whether that should be the case or not, however, is a matter for the regulator (i.e. the FIA) and not the Stewards, whose role is to apply the regulations in a fair and independent manner."

Check out our Friday gallery from Mexico City here.