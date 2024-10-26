Mexico City Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "Friday done. It felt pretty good, and I think we made some good changes in FP2, which made a positive impact on the feeling in the car, so I'm happy with it.

"It was interesting to get some running in with the tyres for next year, and there were good learnings all around. We seem to be reasonably competitive, and I think we're in good shape going into tomorrow."

Lando Norris: "An okay start to the weekend in Mexico. I think not doing FP1 was always going to leave me with the job of getting an understanding of the tyres in the extended FP2, but overall, we're there or thereabouts. Oscar was quick today which gives us confidence as a team going into tomorrow's session. I feel like I've got a little bit of work to do, but we'll work hard on that overnight."

Pato O'Ward: "A fabulous day today really, I very much enjoyed my FP1 outing in Mexico. The crowd was unbelievable, and I'm super happy that I was able to extract everything from the programme that the team had planned. It was great to be able to support Lando, Oscar and the team in learning and set-up, and contribute in a positive way to the weekend. I can't wait to see what the team can do tomorrow and in the race on Sunday."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "Today's practice here in Mexico went according to plan, with Oscar and Pato at the wheel in FP1 and then Lando getting in the car for FP2. We tested all of the items we had planned, including the tyre test in FP2, aerodynamic components in FP1, and then Lando at the end had enough time to do a short Medium tyre run. It's been a decent day, we seem to be there or thereabouts in terms of performance. At this track, however, there is always a lot to optimise which we will try to do overnight and tomorrow.

"I would also like to congratulate Pato and say well done. He drove very, very well in FP1. He contributed a lot to our testing programme, and we were very encouraged with what we saw in terms of consistency and pace, even though we didn't necessarily seek maximum performance due to the test items we needed to go through.

"We now shift our focus to our preparation for Qualifying and the race."

Check out our Friday gallery from Mexico City here.