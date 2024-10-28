Verstappen won't cry over penalties

No sign of contrition from the world champion over penalties as he admits to being more concerned about the lack of performance from his car.

Though there is no doubting his talent, ever since he emerged on the F1 stage there has been concern at Max Verstappen's sometime kamikaze tactics.

His early years were punctuated with controversial incidents, but then he appeared to learn from his mistakes and calm down. Then came the controversial 2021 season which saw him involved in numerous clashes with title rival Lewis Hamilton.

With a fourth successive title under threat from Lando Norris, in recent weeks we have seen Verstappen return to over the top aggressive racing, which is not only compromising his hopes of winning the championship but is once again tarnishing his reputation.

However, in the aftermath of a race which saw him hit with two penalties, the Dutchman insists that he has no regrets.

"The biggest problem that I have is that today was a bad day in terms of race pace," he told reporters at race end. "That was quite clear again on the mediums and on the hard tyres.

"Last week that was alright, this week 20 second penalty," was pretty much all he would say about the controversial incidents. "It's what it is... I just keep racing."

Asked, on reflection, if there was anything he might have done differently, considering the penalties meant he finished the race in sixth, thereby conceding 10 points to his rival, the Dutchman joked that next time he is penalised he would probably get himself a drink while he waited.

"I mean, the engine was off for 20 seconds, so I had enough time," he laughed.

Labelling the Turn 4 moment as "more of a question mark" and the second as being "what it is", Verstappen said: "To get back to sixth is alright but then I couldn't even fight the Mercedes cars in front, I had no grip. Just sliding a lot, couldn't brake.

"Honestly, those two things (the penalties) are not my problem. The problem is that we are too slow, and that's why I'm being put in those kind of positions. That is my problem.

"We're trying to improve," he continued, "here again, it was a bit more tough, so it's a bit odd. But a few things to look at, and hopefully, of course, Brazil, we can be more competitive.

Insisting that he and Norris "didn't touch", he added: "Just racing hard. But at the end of the day, everyone speaks for themselves.

"Can the rules be better? Maybe yes, maybe not. It's always the same thing. I mean, I just drive how I think I have to drive. Last week that was all right, this week, 20-second penalty. That's what it is. Life goes on, you know.

"(The lead is) still 47 points. Hopefully we can just be a little bit more competitive."

Insisting that Red Bull will not be seeking a right or review, Christian Horner still felt the penalties were harsh.

"I think we're in danger of flipping the overtaking laws upside down, where drivers will just try to get their nose ahead at the apex and then claim that they have to be given room on the exit to the corner," he said.

"It's something that just needs to be tidied up so that everybody knows what is acceptable between now and the end of the season. Otherwise we're going to end up in a mess at the upcoming races."

Check out our Sunday gallery from Mexico City here.