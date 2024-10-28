Mexico City Grand Prix: Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It was a tough weekend.

"The start was good but after that we had no pace, we struggled on both compounds for the rest of the race. Because of the penalties we had a long pitstop, and it was a recovery drive to score as many points as possible after that. It is what it is. We need to understand what went wrong this weekend but there was not much else we could have done today. There's a lot of things that we want to do better, and we will need to work hard to come back stronger in Brazil."

Sergio Perez: "It was a very difficult one today, we were recovering well in the race, we had a really good start and although we unfortunately got the time penalty, I think we were making progress and were going to score good points. Then I had the incident with Liam, he was the first hard tyre and we were a lot faster, we targeted the inside, we had the corner and I wasn't expecting him to be there, I had the position going into turn five, he was off the track, came back on and I wasn't expecting him to carry on straight. He took the whole side of the car off, he damaged my whole sidepod and my floor. I don't really get it, it was totally avoidable, he just went for the incident and it ruined both our races. I am very frustrated at how this weekend went, and I am very sorry for my Team and my people, it was simply the worse GP I have had at home."

Christian Horner: "Not the race we had hoped for. Penalties and damage really impacted our race. Pace was an issue for us today and that is something that we will really need to look at and understand where we lost out in the race. We had good pace yesterday, but we were lacking today so there will need to be a lot of hard work between now and Brazil. Checo's race really suffered which is a huge shame in his home race. He picked up some significant damage early on and that coupled with the penalty really meant his race was shot from then on."

