Hamilton and Alonso laud Verstappen's Brazil win

While Lando Norris might consider Max Verstappen's Interlagos victory as "lucky", two world champions were quite impressed.

The understandably frustrated McLaren driver made the comment after finishing sixth to the Dutchman who in winning extended his championship lead to 62 points.

Norris and race leader George Russell had both made their pit stops when the race was red-flagged due to the worsening conditions, allowing Verstappen to change tyres 'free' in the process.

"It's not talent, it's just luck," said the McLaren driver at race end. "They got lucky on a rule that no one agrees with," he added. "Probably they agreed with it but every driver has disagreed with it in the past.

"Today it benefitted them, it could have benefitted us if we just stayed out, but that's a stupid thing to think of. Just a bit unlucky today, nothing more. Of course, it's disappointing."

However, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, who have nine titles between them and over 750 grand prix starts, both lauded the Dutchman's performance.

"Amazing drive, congrats," posted Hamilton on Instagram, along with a fist-bump emoji.

"Fantastic drive, congrats," added Alonso, like Hamilton no slouch in such conditions.

Sunday's result means that Verstappen can secure the title in Las Vegas, though it is unlikely that the sport's powers-that-be are going to want to see that happen, consequently, while the Sao Paulo event was essentially free of the bitching and sniping witnessed at the previous couple of races, are we going to see a return in the city that never sleeps?