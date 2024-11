Bearman to replace Magnussen

Oliver Bearman is to replace Kevin Magnussen in today's sessions after the Dane became unwell.

The stewards announced that Bearman - who replaced Magnussen in Baku while he served his race ban - will replace the Dane "until further notice", and is required to use the engine, gearbox and tyres which were allocated to the Haas driver.

While Haas has confirmed that Magnussen is only out of action today, the rules are such that Bearman will have to participate in the Sprint tomorrow.

The news follows Fernando Alonso's treatment for an intestinal infection which delayed his arrival in Brazil following treatment in his native Spain.

The Spaniard returned to Europe after feeling unwell following last weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix.

Though he missed media day on Thursday, Alonso is at the Interlagos track today.