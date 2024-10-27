Mexico City Grand Prix: Race team notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team finished with Kevin Magnussen seventh and Nico Hulkenberg ninth, at the Mexico City Grand Prix, Round 20 of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, held Sunday at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Magnussen started from a season-best seventh on the grid on Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tires and preserved his position throughout the course of the opening stint. Magnussen remained in sight of the Mercedes drivers before coming in on lap 30 of 71, switching onto White hard tires, cycling back through into seventh once the rest of the pack also stopped. Magnussen faced pressure from the recovering Oscar Piastri in the closing stages but kept the McLaren driver at bay to record seventh place - collecting his best result of the 2024 campaign.

Hulkenberg took the start from 10th on the grid and avoided a collision that accounted for Yuki Tsunoda and Alex Albon to slot into eighth place. Hulkenberg came in for his sole pit stop on lap 29, taking on hard tires, and worked back through to eighth, before ceding a spot to Piastri. Hulkenberg nonetheless came home in ninth to secure a double points finish for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

It marked the sixth race in a row - including Sprints - in which the team has scored, equaling its record, while seventh and ninth represents the team's best result at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team further cemented sixth position in the Constructors' Championship, the American squad now on 46 points - 10 points clear of RB behind in seventh.

Nico Hulkenberg:"It's an awesome day with another double points finish for the team. I'm very happy for Kevin as well who drove a brilliant weekend, he really deserved that. I think that's another eight points, so we'll take it and bank those, and it's positive being so competitive. It feels very rewarding; everyone's work is paying off and we're now consistently a contender for points. It shows the consistency within the package and the car, and it makes me look forward to next week and the three races after."

Kevin Magnussen:"It was a perfect day, really. We got everything right, the balance of the car was right in that sweet spot, and I was able to manage the tires when I needed and push hard when I needed. P7 is a better result than we could've hoped for because we had Piastri cruising through the field and I just about managed to keep him behind. The last year or so has been tough, and I feel like I'm finding my rhythm again, so I hope we can finish this year really nailing points in these last four races."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal:"I don't know what to say, it's another amazing result for this team. I'm so happy that everyone's hard work is paying off, with the updates, and the car getting better. I'm so happy for Kevin, he drove very well in Austin, but we couldn't quite deliver on Sunday, but this weekend he had an amazing qualifying - today everyone delivered. His pace in the second stint was unbelievable, he was catching Verstappen in his Red Bull and was finishing just four seconds behind. That was probably the best I've seen Kevin drive, I'm so happy for him. In a way, Nico being disappointed with P9 is a great sign for the team as well. Today Kevin showed what the car is capable of, so we'll look at the data to see why Nico couldn't perform the way he could perform. I'm looking forward to going to Brazil, another Sprint weekend, and really trying to go for another double points finish. A huge congratulations to everyone and a big thank you."