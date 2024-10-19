United States Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen qualified 6th and 8th respectively for the fourth Sprint race of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship at the United States Grand Prix.

Both drivers successfully steered their VF-24s all the way into SQ3, the third and final stage of knockout Sprint Qualifying - where only the top 10 cars fight for Sprint Pole.

Running mandatory sets of Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tires in SQ1 and SQ2, Magnussen initially led the charge taking the checkered in P9 (1:34.403) in SQ1, with Hulkenberg P14 (1:34.825). In SQ2 it was the Dane who once again banked the faster time with a 1:33.788 earning P7 while Hulkenberg - running the updated VF-24, took P9 with a best lap of 1:33.994.

SQ3 saw Hulkenberg storm to P6 on the timesheets with a 1:33.183 - the German utilizing the mandated Red soft rubber for the final timed outing. Magnussen was just two tenths behind claiming P8 courtesy of his best lap of the day - a 1:33.398.

Nico Hulkenberg: "I'll have to let that sink in for a bit. It was a very tricky qualifying as it was really up and down. In SQ1 I didn't feel very good in the car, and I think we were lucky to make it through, so I didn't expect that. We got lucky, and in SQ2 it got better, and it got better again in SQ3 on the soft tires. We still need to look into the update as it currently feels tricky to drive with the wind and everything, but we now have a lot more data to look at."

Kevin Magnussen: "I think it's been looking good all day really, so I'm not too surprised that we're up there. I'm really glad that we got both cars into SQ3, with Nico just acing it when he needs to on that last lap. P6 and P8 for tomorrow's Sprint is a decent start to the weekend. Nico is running with the upgrade so it's extra nice to see him up there because we want to see that car go quicker, and I'm getting the update after the Sprint. It's good to get data and split the cars, it's definitely the right decision. I did the best I could today so we can be on for points tomorrow."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "That was an amazing result. On the medium tires, Kevin was on top of it and doing really well and Nico was actually playing catch-up, he wasn't as happy with the car as Kevin. Towards the end of SQ2, Nico had quite a big water leak issue so it was really touch and go to whether we could send him out in SQ3 but everyone in the garage did an amazing job to get him out; when we left the garage, there was only a 10 second margin. On used softs he delivered a great lap again to get P6, whereas Kevin was slightly disappointed to be P8 on the new tire, but if you're disappointed with P8, that's a good place. I think the thing is we have more potential, so it's a really good day."