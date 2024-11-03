Sainz given a reprimand

Carlos Sainz has been given a reprimand for potentially dangerous driving during the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

When the Spaniard crashed on Lap 38, the marshals were quickly on the scene to recover the car.

Sainz removed the steering wheel indicating to the marshals that he was abandoning the car.

However, his team then informed the driver that they thought the car was safe to continue and as a result Sainz replaced the steering wheel while the marshals had started to feed the recovery loop through the roll hoop of the car.

The marshals, recognizing that the Spaniard was going to attempt to restart, aborted the recovery attempt just as the Ferrari driver drove the car away.

Sainz admitted that he was not aware that the marshals had commenced the recovery procedure, and accepted that removing the steering wheel was a clear indication of his intention to abandon the car.

The stewards felt that a potentially dangerous situation was created that was avoidable by the Spaniard and therefore gave him a reprimand.