F1 race director Niels Wittich has stepped down with immediate effect

With just three races remaining, the FIA has announced that race director Niels Wittich is stepping down with immediate effect to "pursue new opportunities".

Wittich was one of two new race directors brought in following the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He initially shared the role with WEC race director Eduardo Freitas, before taking over full-time later that same year.

"The FIA can confirm that Niels Wittich has stepped down from his position as F1 Race Director to pursue new opportunities," said the FIA in a statement. "Niels has fulfilled his numerous responsibilities as Race Director with professionalism and dedication. We thank him for his commitment and we wish him the best for the future."

From next weekend, Rui Marques, who has been the F2 and F3 race director for the last two years, will take over the F1 role.

"Rui brings a wealth of experience having previously served as track marshal, scrutineer, national and international steward, Deputy Race Director and Race Director in various championships," said the FIA. "Most recently, he held the position of Formula 2 and Formula 3 Race Director."

Without wishing to kick off another conspiracy theory, one would have thought that Wittich could have put off those "new opportunities" he wishes to "pursue" for just one more month, but clearly not.

Indeed Wittich is the latest in a long line of high-profile departures from the sport's governing body, which is looking to be increasingly at odds with various factions within the sport. While Ben Sulayem's initial issues with F1 bosses appear to have settled, under his governance the FIA is now under attack from the drivers, who have accused it of not treating them like adults whilst also questioning where the monies from the various fined levied on them actually ends up.

Thus far this year, drivers have been fine no less than €327,500.00.