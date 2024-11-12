All ten teams to attend 2025 season launch

F1 has announced a 2025 season launch event in London to be attended by all ten teams... and fans, providing they are willing to pay.

Alpine, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Haas, Kick Sauber, McLaren, Mercedes, RB, Red Bull, and Williams, their drivers and team principals will all attend the event to reveal their 2025 liveries - not cars - and mark the start of the sport's 75th anniversary year.

The event will take place on 18 February at London's O2, and is the work of "creative visionary" Brian Burke of BrianBurkeCreative, along with Stufish Entertainment Architects, DX7 Design and production company 1826.

BrianBurkeCreative, you may recall, was responsible for the opening and closing ceremonies at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023. No, us neither.

According to today's release, at the "interactive season launch event, guests can also expect interviews with the key figures from the sport, including drivers and Team principals, as well as top entertainment and special guest presenters".

Tickets for the event, will range between £58 and £113 (an additional transaction fee of £2.50 per order will apply) will go on sale at 10:00 GMT on Friday 15 November.

Fans who cannot attend will be able to watch the event live, with broadcast details and further event information to follow in the coming weeks.

"For the first time we will bring together our fans, all 20 superstars of our sport and some very special guests to officially kick off our new season and mark our 75th year of racing," said Stefano Domenicali. "With 2025 set to be a classic season following all the drama so far for 2024, this is a fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to experience up-close the incredible entertainment spectacle that is Formula 1."

"The FIA is delighted to join our colleagues at FOM and all the teams in the staging of the inaugural season launch event," added Mohammed Ben Sulayem. "The occasion will also serve as a fitting prelude to a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the sport throughout the 2025 season."

"It's an incredible honour to continue to partner with Formula 1 creating new entertainment experiences," said Brian Burke, Executive Producer and Creative Director for BrianBurkeCreative, "especially this brand-new launch event of the 2025 season celebrating the 75th anniversary of the sport.

"Through our collaboration with all 10 teams, fans can be assured we'll be delivering a truly exciting live experience combining the unveiling of the new liveries, interviews with the biggest names in F1, and cutting-edge entertainment. It will be a never-before-seen event not to be missed!"